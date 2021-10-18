“We call those mid-summer legs”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry shows his bunny-hops, as he posts a Tik-Tok showing his dunking practice

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry shows us his bounce, as he takes it to his Tik-Tok to upload videos of him dunking

The Golden State Warriors and their fans cannot wait for the 2021-22 NBA season to begin. If the thought of Klay Thomspon returning to the court wasn’t enough, the Warriors’ preseason performances have surely hyped up everyone. To go 5-0 in the preseason, with the squad performing the way they were, is amazing.

To top off all the preseason performances, Stephen Curry went for 41 in 3 quarters. It was a perfect ending to the preseason, and just what the doctor had ordered. Stephen Curry has not lost the rhythm he was on and showed us he is here to rule the league, yet again. If all that hasn’t gotten you hyped yet, you surely are hard to please. However, Chef Curry has something else in store too. He recently took it to his Tik-Tok and has hyped up a lot of fans.

Stephen Curry hypes up fans by posting Tik-Tok of him attempting dunks

For as long as the fans remember, Stephen Curry’s favorite way to score has been a dunk. Steph sure loves to drive up to the hoop, and slam the ball in. While he may not be the best at it, Steph sure tries his best.

Steph keeps working on getting better on his dunks, and the 33-year-old took it to his Tik-Tok to upload his recent practice video.

Just watching the Chef dunk is something that makes the entire Dubnation happy. If he can add it to his regular game, Curry would become way more lethal than he already is.