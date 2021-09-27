“LeBron James has the league in trouble next season, and your Clippers can’t do nothing!”: Shannon Sharpe sends warning about Lakers star and his city rivals ahead of next season

Shannon Sharpe makes a bold claim about Lakers superstar LeBron James after pictures reveal his new figure

LeBron James is really entering his 19th season in the NBA, as still, arguably the best player in the world. The man is nearly 37-years-old!

The work this man has put into his body and game is absolutely no joke. And now, ahead of this upcoming season, it seems the man has realized he can’t handle the same amount of muscle as even as his late prime.

Due to this, the man has decided to cut down on his overall body mass by quite a bit. Here is a picture to show you just how drastic the change is.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook at a Lakers workout today 👀🔥 (via @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/eh9UMH7EkV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 15, 2021

Yep. We know. We were shocked too.

When he first saw it, Skip Bayless chose to mock the man for cutting down on so much of his muscle. But, when they both got on Undisputed, it seems Shannon Sharpe had a completely different opinion on the matter.

Also Read: 4-time NBA champion has high praise for Mavericks superstar following his 2 straight All-NBA First Teams

Shannon Sharpe believes the league is in trouble with LeBron James and the Lakers next season

We will say, we personally are a bit doubtful about how much the King’s game really improves after his weight loss. After all, the last time he cut this much muscle, it was after his return to Cleveland, where he struggled to be as effective as before until he put all that muscle back on.

However, who knows the bodies of pro-athletes better than pro-athletes right? And, as a former NFL player, it seems Shannon Sharpe has a completely different opinion from Skip Bayless and even us on the matter. Take a look at the tweet below.

.@ShannonSharpe on the Lakers GM saying LeBron has “slimmed up” this offseason: “One thing we know about LeBron is that he’s never out of shape. I’m a firm believer as we start to age in a pro sport, we should drop a few pounds. Long story short, short story long…It’s ova!” pic.twitter.com/SDqCJByRTU — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 24, 2021

Now, the thing is, if the Lakers stay healthy, James likely won’t have to be quite as dominant as he has been in the past. Still though, if he is needed, will he really be able to dominate anymore.

Only time will tell it seems.

Also Read: NBA Twitter reacts as Lakers and the Warriors star go to the Bucs-Rams game together