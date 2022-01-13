Basketball

“James Harden has really been playing on an MVP-level since Christmas!”: NBA Twitter applauds The Beard for putting up 27/8/11 on 45% shooting since December 25th

“James Harden has really been playing on an MVP-level since Christmas!”: NBA Twitter applauds The Beard for putting up 27/8/11 on 45% shooting since December 25th
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"He made my career"– George Russell agrees Alex Albon played pivotal role in making his F1 career
Next Article
CSGO Roster Confirmed EG: Evil Geniuses confirm the NA Dream Team in a poetic manner.
NBA Latest Post
“James Harden has really been playing on an MVP-level since Christmas!”: NBA Twitter applauds The Beard for putting up 27/8/11 on 45% shooting since December 25th
“James Harden has really been playing on an MVP-level since Christmas!”: NBA Twitter applauds The Beard for putting up 27/8/11 on 45% shooting since December 25th

In the Nets 138-112 blowout win over the Bulls, James Harden was extremely efficient, recording…