“James Harden has really been playing on an MVP-level since Christmas!”: NBA Twitter applauds The Beard for putting up 27/8/11 on 45% shooting since December 25th

In the Nets 138-112 blowout win over the Bulls, James Harden was extremely efficient, recording 25 points, 16 assists, 7 rebounds, a steal, and a block.

With the league’s new foul call rule changes, James Harden struggled early in the 2021-2022 campaign. However, returning to the line-up after being cleared from the league’s health and safety protocols, it seems as if Harden started to find his groove. The Beard dropped a solid 36/10/10 in Brooklyn’s Christmas Day win over the Lakers, followed it by 3 more 30-point outbursts, and has been stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis, ever since.

During Brooklyn’s highly-anticipated clash against the #1 team in their conference – Chicago Bulls, Harden had to bring in his best game. And indeed he did. Dropping 25 points, 16 assists, 7 rebounds, a steal, and a block, Harden, alongside KD with his 27-point outing, propelled the Nets to grab the much-needed win.

Since the 25th December clash, Harden has been playing on an elite level, finally performing like the MVP caliber player he is. In those 9 games, the 2018 MVP has been putting up 27.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists on 45.1% shooting from the field.

James Harden since Christmas: 27.3 PPG

8.4 RPG

10.8 APG

45.1 FG% pic.twitter.com/Dj2iYidEvx — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 13, 2022

NBA Twitter lauds James Harden for playing on an All-NBA level since Christmas Day

As soon as Harden’s stats went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

For the season, James has been putting up a solid 22.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 9.9 assists. These might not be the mindboggling numbers Harden used to put up in Houston, but these surely are good enough to help him earn an All-Star selection.