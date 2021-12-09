“James Harden is all hearts in Houston”: The Rockets pay a touching tribute to their 3-time scoring champion

Brooklyn Nets and James Harden face the Rockets for the first time this season. The Beard honored with a tribute video on his return to the city of Houston.

James Harden was leading the Nets tonight with Kevin Durant sidelined for rest. However, the Rockets defeated the Nets 114-104. Though Harden had a 25-points double-double, he was extremely inefficient from the floor. Harden went 3- for-10 in the first half, coupled with 6-turnovers.

Although Christian Wood was having an off night offensively, the Rockets were performing well with Eric Gordon scoring 21-points on 66.7% shooting from the field. Harden had a tally of 8-turnovers by the end of the night.

The former MVP was unable to replicate the impressive performance he had against the Mavericks recently. Thus falling short in the absence of the NBA’s leading scorer and teammate Durant.

James Harden throws up the heart sign after seeing the tribute video.

When the Oklahoma City Thunder traded James Harden to Houston Rockets, little did they know they were losing out on a scoring champion. From a bench player, he rose to all-star level in just the first season with them. He flourished in the D’Antoni system and led the Rockets to playoffs every year.

James Harden was a different player from the Rockets. Averaging 36-points a game and winning the scoring title for three consecutive years is a feat not a lot of players achieve. The Nets need that Harden again in Kyrie Irving’s absence. The tribute video honored the offensive beast in him.

The beard ultimately forced his way out of the organization as they fell short in the playoffs every year. He joined forces with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to win the championship. The Nets are definitely on that path this season.

In addition, Harden is still involved with the people in Houston giving back to the community even after the trade. He built an everlasting relationship with the city in the 8-years he spent there.

