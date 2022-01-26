Basketball

“Joel Embiid wants to team-up with LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard!”: NBA Executive confirms 76ers star could be part of a big-three come next season

"Joel Embiid wants to team-up with LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard!": NBA Executive confirms 76ers star could be part of a big-three come next season
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Russell Westbrook had convinced LeBron James and Anthony Davis that he was the right choice for the LA Lakers": NBA insider Ramona Shelburne shares insight into how Mr. Triple-Double landed a job on the purple and gold team
Next Article
"The Miami Heat have shown us with or without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry that they're real": Dwyane Wade sends out a stern warning to the league 
NBA Latest Post
"The Miami Heat have shown us with or without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry that they're real": Dwyane Wade sends out a stern warning to the league 
“The Miami Heat have shown us with or without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry that they’re real”: Dwyane Wade sends out a stern warning to the league 

Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade warns the league about the Miami Heat, stating they have…