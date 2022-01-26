“Joel Embiid wants to team-up with LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard!”: NBA Executive confirms 76ers star could be part of a big-three come next season

NBA Inside source reports a blockbuster team-up between Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, and Kawhi Leonard could be on the cards

Joel Embiid has been having a heck of a run of form, hasn’t he?

This season, the 76ers star is averaging a blistering 28.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1 steal per game. He has also been incredibly efficient, shooting 49.8% from the field, 39.0% from three, and 81.5% from the free-throw line.

Needless to say, those are some damn good numbers. The problem? Well, the 76ers aren’t quite good enough to be considered contenders right now. Not good for a team that is looking to win a championship right now, rather than in the future.

As a result, the franchise has been looking elsewhere for players, who much like Embiid, have been having amazing seasons. And apparently, their search brought them two very specific players. And while one of those two players may not be easy to acquire, it seems that the other one could actually be within reach for the 76ers.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Philadelphia 76ers targeting to bring in LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard to pair with Joel Embiid

The Eastern Conference could have yet another big three on its hands.

The 76ers are targeting a Kawhi-LeBron-Embiid big 3🤯🤯 Despite the historical production, the Lakers front office may be willing to part ways with LeBron James pic.twitter.com/cAFQIRxtob — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) January 25, 2022

Now, we won’t lie. The chances of Kawhi Leonard actually going to Philly to make this happen is very, very unlikely. After all, not only do the Clippers see him as a very important player to protect at all costs, but Kawhi Leonard’s free agency is also all the way in the 2025 offseason. So not only do the Clippers not want to trade him, but he himself can’t choose to leave for some time either.

LeBron James on the other hand though…as shocking as it is, he is actually in touchable distance. As the league executive revealed in the tweet above, the Lakers aren’t willing to pay the aging King. And given that after this season, he only has one more year left on his contract, that instantly makes his contract a tradeable one.

Still, even if the Lakers don’t want to pay him, we can’t imagine they’re going to let him go for cheap.

Brace yourself, Philly. Getting LeGM on your team could mean a LOT of sacrifice.

