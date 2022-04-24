“James Harden looks done, that brother we saw in Houston is no more”: Stephen A. Smith believes the Sixers are not making the ECF with entire onus on Joel Embiid

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith makes a controversial statement about James Harden, claiming The Beard is done and not the same as he was in Houston.

Having covered the NBA for over two decades, Stephen A. Smith is not one to mince his words. The veteran analyst is known for his brutally honest takes and predictions, which some term bizarre.

However, this has never held Smith from speaking his mind, making him one of the most popular sports television personalities. The First Take analyst, who spent many of his initial years covering Allen Iverson in Philadelphia, wasn’t very pleased with Sixers guard James Harden’s recent performances.

Though the Sixers have a comfortable lead over the Raptors in the first round of the playoffs, Harden has looked rather rusty, averaging 19.3 PPG, 9.8 APG, and 5.5 RPG. The three-time scoring champion is shooting an inefficient 37.5% from the field.

The Beard hasn’t been the same since his hamstring injury in 2021. The former Rockets superstar did have a couple of noteworthy performances but has failed to be consistent.

During a recent segment of the NBA countdown, Smith didn’t mince his words, calling out Harden in light of the Sixers being unable to sweep the Raptors.

Ever since his controversial exit from Houston, Harden hasn’t been the scoring beast he once was. The ten-time All-Star had made headlines for all the wrong reasons, from being in the news for his visits to the strip clubs to forcing himself out of Brooklyn.

The Sixers guard has failed to live up to expectations, his series with the Raptors being the latest example. Harden, who has often struggled come playoff time, needs to get the monkey off his back. Unfortunately, his postseason woes refuse to die.

With Embiid having one mediocre performance and the Sixers losing against the Raptors, Smith came all guns blazing at Harden.

“James Harden looks done. I’m talking about the James Harden we saw in Houston, that brother is no more. He hasn’t been the same since the hamstring injury, he doesn’t look healthy, and as a result that puts even more onus on Joel Embiid. They are not going to the conference finals.”

With Harden arriving in Philly earlier this year, the Sixers became instant championship contenders, winning their first five games with him. Many even jumped the gun, comparing him and Embiid to the iconic duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

Well, one cannot deny that unless Harden flips the switch, the Sixers are far away from being championship contenders.