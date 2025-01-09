“Don’t Know If It’s A Dumb Conversation”: Jalen Brunson Comments Tom Thibodeau’s Extensive Minutes Rotation

Jan 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) loses the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks registered a comfortable 112-98 win against the Raptors at the MSG, ending their three-game skid. The game once again highlighted an ongoing pattern with the Knicks where their starters are playing heavy minutes each game. After the win, Jalen Brunson was asked to comment on Tom Thibodeau’s extensive minutes rotation.

The 28-year-old played 35 minutes and was one of the five players who spent 34 minutes or more on the floor. While from the outside it might seem like the players are being overworked, Brunson is comfortable with his playing time.

In response to a reporter’s question, Brunson said, “I don’t know if it’s a dumb conversation, but shout out to our training staff.” He complimented the Knicks coaching staff for doing a brilliant job keeping the players in shape. Brunson believes that their training and recovery are so good that they can afford to play big minutes each game.

“They do a great job. And our strength and conditioning staff. And our coaches. All of them,” Brunson added. Knicks players spend more time on the floor than any other team in the league. Mikal Bridges is leading the chart for most minutes played with 39.1 minutes every game. He is followed by another Knick, Josh Hart, who spends 37.7 minutes per game on the floor.

In the top ten, there are three Knicks players in total. OG Anunoby is in seventh position with 36.5 minutes per game. The only other team with multiple entries in the top 10 is the Denver Nuggets with two players. The Knicks dominating the chart is not surprising as coach Thibodeau is known for letting his best players stay on the floor for more time.

Stan Van Gundy defended coach Thibodeau amidst the criticism

This isn’t the first time that coach Thibs has been a topic of discussion regarding his player rotation. He has been at the receiving end of some major criticism as some pundits have called him out for overworking his players. However, there are many who share the same values as him and believe that playing longer minutes is also a part of the game.

Stan Van Gundy once came to his defense and said, “All the talk about Tom Thibodeau playing his guys too many minutes has been absurd. Everybody plays big minutes in the playoffs.” He used the example of Vince Carter and Draymond Green to make his point.



Gundy said, “Vince Carter 2000-01 played 45 minutes a game. Did the same thing in 2004-05. In 2018-19, the last 7 games for the Warriors in the playoffs, Draymond Green played over 40 minutes 7 straight times.”

The best players will and should always be called up to shoulder the team’s responsibilities when the stakes are highest. So, while some might have a problem with coach Thibs’s strategy, as long as his players are on his side and he’s showing positive results, there’s no need to entertain unnecessary criticism.