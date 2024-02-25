Draymond Green Deems Anthony Edwards Outlandish for His All-Star Weekend Antics

The 73rd NBA All-Star weekend had its ups and downs as fans had mixed reviews by the time it was over. Fans were happy with how some events turned out, but others criticized the lacklustre effort by All-Star players. After the game, Anthony Edwards found himself in hot waters for his views on the game and his antics.

4x All-star, Draymond Green called out Anthony Edwards over his antics during the All-Star weekend. Being right-handed, Edwards decided to shoot with his left instead during some events and decided to play defense backwards during the ASG.

The Golden State Warriors forward emphasized that this was Anthony Edwards’ first All-Star game since he was voted into the lineup. As opposed to last year where he was chosen as a replacement instead.

The four-time NBA champion mentioned how being an All-Star is a big plus on any player’s resume in the league. And Green was baffled over why Edwards did not want that on his resume given all the talent and charisma he possesses.

“For Anthony Edwards, who was in his first All-Star Game that he was actually voted into. Last year was his first All-Star Game playing and he was a replacement. Saying like, ‘Ah, we don’t want to be here, I don’t want to play.’ A big deal on guys’ resumes is All-Star Game MVP. “

The 6’6 forward voiced his concerns and mentioned that it was disheartening and outlandish for him to perform that way. Draymond was visibly miffed because Ant-man has everything one needs to be the next face of the NBA. And he advised the people around him to teach him how to be that.

“To play defense backwards, to shoot left-handed threes, I thought that was a little outlandish, I thought it was a little crazy and like I said, a little disheartening, just because of who he is, who we all think he is going to be to this league.”

As aggravating as Draymond Green can be for opponents on the court, he did make a valid point regarding Edwards. You could tell that things are bad when Green turns out to be the voice of reason.

Ant has been on the upward trajectory of being the next face of the league for years to come. The 6’4 guard has been averaging staggering numbers this season while leading his team to the top of the Western Conference.

However, his casual and carefree behavior might just end up costing him that popularity and fame. And while Edwards may not want to be the next face of the league, it is still important to keep in mind how he performed in the All-Star Game, a matchup that was already losing numbers with players casually shooting around and no defense being played.

Analysts and Legends of the game criticise the All-Star 2024 event

Anthony Edwards’ attitude & demeanour during the entire All-Star weekend seemed as if he was forced to be there and would rather have been anywhere else. Moreover, his actions later went on to prove the very same fact as the 2020 1st pick may have made a joke of the events during All-Star weekend.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard shooting left-handed three-pointers was something Hall of Famer Reggie Miller was not okay with either.

Anthony Edwards also played a crucial factor in the East All-Star crossing the coveted 200-point mark in All-Star Game history. And this was after Hall of Famer Larry Bird demanded that the All-Stars give it their all and put on a show for fans that night.

Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was visibly disgusted with how the 73rd NBA All-Star Game turned out to be while he congratulated the East All-Star for breaking the most points scored record and their win over the West.

After the All-Star Game was over and done with, not just fans but analysts around the country went on to bash the star-studded event and even called out players for their lackluster performance.