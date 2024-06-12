James Harden Shines at Rajon Rondo’s Wedding Copping $1 Million Richard Mille and $5,500 Louis Vuitton Slides

It was Rajon Rondo’s wedding, but ironically, his former NBA rival James Harden ended up in the limelight. When his girlfriend caught the bouquet during the ceremony, Harden’s face triggered a meme-fest. But overall, the Beard had a blast during the star-studded affair and uploaded seven photo slides on Instagram to flash his style quotient on the special occasion. His suave look was marked by a sleek tuxedo, an enchanting black bow tie, a pair of slides, and alluring wrist accessories.

Advertisement

Upon doing a little digging, we found that he was rocking Louis Vuitton Palace slides that are adorned with crystals and pearls, giving them a diamond-like look. As per the official website of LV, the embroidery on the slippers takes at least 80 hours to do by hand, indicating the attention to detail required in crafting this royal beauty. Considering the outstanding handiwork, these slides are retailing at $5500.

In the second slide, the Clippers guard showed off his gleaming wristwatch. Apparently, he was donning a Richard Mille RM 40-01 Automatic Winding Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail timepiece. As the name suggests, Richard Mille crafted this timepiece in the likeness of the McLaren Speedtail car, which is currently the fastest production by the car manufacturer.

The asymmetric skeleton shape of this watch draws inspiration from the Speedtail’s teardrop design. The company released just 106 watches to predominantly aim McLaren Speedtail riders and the price tag is CHF 900,000 minus taxes, which is roughly over $1 million.

Unsurprisingly, NBA royalty James Harden has one of the limited edition watches in his arsenal. While posting the photo dump of his attire on his Instagram, Harden invoked lyrics from UGK’s Int’l Players Anthem(ft. Outkast) and rolled out the caption, “I know you ain’t a pimp but pimp remember what I told you “keep yo heart 3 stacks, keep yo heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Harden (@jharden13)

While this catchy assemblage made for a memorable evening, Harden broke the internet for a totally different reason. Considering the long tales of his night club escapades, fans wondered if the Beard wants to bear the responsibility of marriage.

A wedding that paved the way for a James Harden meme galore

During the wedding, Harden was accompanied by his girlfriend Jessyka Janshel. When Janshel caught the wedding bouquet, Harden was left wide-eyed and gasping in a manner unique to him. Since catching the bouquet signals that the person is next in line to tie the knot, the NBA star seemed blown away when contemplating the responsibilities of a marriage.

Naturally, Harden’s reaction was meme-worthy and social media clasped on the chance to have some fun. Some fans took a shot at Harden’s lack of an NBA title and commented that he is avoiding a ring at all costs.

Even NFL legend Shannon Sharpe had some fun with it and commented that Harden should have knocked the bouquet out of his girlfriend’s hands to potentially avoid a wedding with her.