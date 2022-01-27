“James Harden wants to come and play with Joel Embiid!”: NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins gives insider information about the Beard’s camp talking to the Sixers

Nets’ superstar James Harden is apparently waiting to join forces with Joel Embiid and the Sixers in the upcoming free agency

The NBA season is well past its halfway mark, and we’re approaching the business end. With the trade deadline approaching, the Philadelphia 76ers seem to have no way out of the Ben Simmons situation. However, as of late, there have been big rumors of an incredible opportunity for them in the upcoming season.

James Harden, who is a core part of the Brooklyn Nets, has been rumored to be unhappy. James, who’s 32 years old, joined the Nets a year ago, with hopes to win a championship. Injuries derailed their postseason run last year. Things don’t look any better this year as well, with Kevin Durant having an MCL sprain and Kyrie Irving‘s vaccine situation. While Harden has officially snapped at reporters for asking him the same, sources close to him say that the star is considering a move to Philly.

Kendrick Perkins claims James Harden is fancying the idea of playing with Joel Embiid

Kendrick Perkins, who is a Houston native, has been known to have connections to the Beard. Recently, he went on ‘All the Smoke’ podcast with Matt Barnes and talked about Sixers making a move for Harden.

“Now, James Harden’s camp was telling people in Philly ‘we want to come play with Embiid next year’”….. perk bomb…. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/41EsjVdG0p — rob (@manoffrm) January 26, 2022

There are a few facts to consider here. The Sixers’ president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, was the GM of the Rockets when James was there. Morey and Harden share a unique bond. Secondly, James Harden did not sign his contract extension with the Nets. He’s ready to try the free agency market, and currently, the Sixers can offer him a good chance at winning it all. Joel Embiid is playing the best basketball of his life, and with a skilled point-guard next to him, the Sixers would become a genuine threat.

This could all just be a ‘Perk Bomb’. However, when it’s spelled out like that, James Harden in Philly does make sense for the star.