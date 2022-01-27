“Shoutout ESPN man”: Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant took it personally as the network took their game against the Spurs off National Television, dropped 41 points

Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant dropped 41 points in a win over the San Antonio Spurs, credits ESPN for the extra motivation

The Memphis Grizzlies made their way to San Antonio for a clash against the Spurs tonight. It was set to be a nationally televised game, one of the only 11 such games for the Grizzlies. However, ESPN, at the last moment, decided to scratch that, and air Miami Heat vs the New York Knicks. Due to their recent success, the Grizzlies have been getting a lot of media attention, but a nationally televised game is a different thing altogether.

When Ja Morant heard of the same, he was not pleased. He took all his energy and channeled it on the court against the Spurs. He went on to score 41 points, grab 5 rebounds, dish 8 assists, and record 2 steals.

Ja Morant thanked ESPN for fuelling his game tonight

No matter who you are, what you do, there is always a driving force behind your actions. The difference between ordinary people and people who excel in their field, is the ways to find said motivation. The greats always find the smallest things which push them to do better. Tonight, ESPN gave that motivation to Ja Morant.

Morant, who has been having a special season, did not take getting snubbed off National TV lightly. He channeled his energies, and put on a show, which would make the ESPN producers regret taking him off. After the game, Ja went on to thank EPSN for the boost tonight,

shoutout espn man 😂😮‍💨 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 27, 2022

Some even say that Morant took it personally, like Michael Jordan often used to.

Morant and the Grizzlies, after having a dominant month, have been struggling a little as of late. However, they sit on the 3rd spot in the league, with an impressive 33-17 record. The whole Grizzlies unit has come together as a whole, and keeps finding ways to win games, which has made them a genuine threat in the West.

It would be interesting to see if the Grizzlies can translate their regular-season success into the post-season.