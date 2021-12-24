“James Harden was freshly braided, his beard looks clean and crispy”: Patty Mills cracks jokes ahead of Nets superstar’s return on NBA Christmas vs LeBron James and co

Brooklyn Nets star Patty Mills responds satirically to questions regarding teammate James Harden following his return

James Harden is back people… at least in the sense that he will be allowed back onto the court.

As you probably know by now, the NBA is currently facing a massive breakout of Covid-19. Multiple key players from multiple franchises have had to enter Health and Safety protocols in the past few weeks. And unfortunately for the Nets, both James Harden and Kevin Durant were forced to become a part of that demographic.

But now, while the Slim Reaper continues to be sidelined, the Beard was finally allowed back in, and even practiced with the team.

With such a massive player coming back mere days before the Nets’ Christmas game against the Lakers, its obvious that reporters and fans wanted to know all about the situation at hand. But, while teammate Patty Mills decided to take on an interview question on the topic, he didn’t want to let much on.

The result? Well, let’s just say Harden will have one, very specific word in mind when he hears the statement himself.

Patty Mills announces that James Harden was looking pretty good in practice

Now, after reading that heading, you’re probably thinking ‘that sounds fairly normal. But that’s the thing. The man did not mean it in the way you’re thinking about it, right now.

To get what the man really meant, perhaps you simply need to take a look at the quote in the tweet below.

Patty Mills was asked whether James Harden practiced and how he looked: “Yes, he was here. He did practice. And what did he look like? His hair was freshly braided and looked very clean and crispy.” #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) December 24, 2021

Alright, now we get that the man doesn’t want to reveal anything. But still, we have a feeling Harden will want to repeat this following moment when he meets up with his teammate next.

As for the man’s condition, the Nets’ Christmas day game against the Lakers could prove to be a good litmus test. If the Beard can manage to add to this team that has won 7 of its last 10 games, things could get dangerous for LA.

Another embarrassing blowout will most definitely be on the cards for this one.

