Basketball

“James Harden was freshly braided, his beard looks clean and crispy”: Patty Mills cracks jokes ahead of Nets superstar’s return on NBA Christmas vs LeBron James and co

"James Harden was freshly braided, his beard looks clean and crispy": Patty Mills cracks jokes ahead of Nets superstar's return on NBA Christmas vs LeBron James and co
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
“No Giannis, no problem; Jrue Holiday for All-Star; Boogie Nights are back, and more!”: Milwaukee Bucks TSR Roundup
Next Article
"I can see a flexible rear wing there" - Max Verstappen takes a dig at Mercedes' rear wing after Sergio Perez's Christmas present
NBA Latest Post
"James Harden was freshly braided, his beard looks clean and crispy": Patty Mills cracks jokes ahead of Nets superstar's return on NBA Christmas vs LeBron James and co
“James Harden was freshly braided, his beard looks clean and crispy”: Patty Mills cracks jokes ahead of Nets superstar’s return on NBA Christmas vs LeBron James and co

Brooklyn Nets star Patty Mills responds satirically to questions regarding teammate James Harden following his…