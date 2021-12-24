“Michael Jordan keeps giving me nuggets of knowledge!”: Hornets’ LaMelo Ball reveals how the Bulls legend talks basketball with him

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball reveals how he talks basketball with owner and Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

LaMelo Ball has seemingly been improving each and every game for the Hornets.

Most fans of the Ball family probably still remember all the doubt surrounding the man coming out of Australia’s Illawarra Hawks. There were rumors of there being a complete lack of a jump shot, and absolutely no defensive instincts, or even interest. Even the man’s overall scoring was in doubt. Simply put, quite a few believed that this man was going to be nothing more than an above-average point-guard, who wouldn’t be able to do much more than pass the ball well.

Jumping forward to his sophomore season in the league, and the man is already averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game, while shooting 42% from the field, 38.6% from three, and 91.6% from the free-throw line. And to cap all of this off, he has an effective field goal percentage of 50.2%.

So… suffice to say the critics were less than accurate on the Hornets star’s game.

But all this progress would not have been possible without the work he put in, and some serious advice from those more experienced than him. And as you’d expect, here is where fellow third overall pick, Michael Jordan steps in.

In Melo’s recent interview with Shams Charania, he was asked about how he and MJ talk about basketball. And let’s just say, the answer is more than a little intriguing.

LaMelo Ball admits Michael Jordan hasn’t gotten on the court with him but gives him tidbits of advice instead

As we mentioned prior, LaMelo Ball’s development has been absolutely incredible. Given this fact, you’d expect the involvement of the greatest to ever do it, to be pretty high right?

This was among the many questions Shams Charania had for the Ball brother during their interview. And when asked this question by this elite-level reporter, here is what LaMelo Ball had to say.

“(Michael Jordan is) amazing, for real. I mean, having him as an owner, it’s not a lot of them out there. I mean, how many black owners we got, for real?”

The Hornets star continued.

“Nah, not yet! (On if he and MJ have gotten on a court yet)… Yeah, he just drops some nuggets (of knowledge) and stuff. Probably in the summer times. Stuff like that, you feel me?”

So far, the nuggets of knowledge technique has worked out very well for LaMelo Ball and the Hornets. So, as much as we would pay to see a 1v1 between these two, we sadly doubt it ever happens.

Though, we will say. Watching the Ball brother ball out on the court with all his flair isn’t all too bad either.

