“Dammnit LeBron James, what do you mean?!”: Lakers star infuriatingly delivers confusing message on Covid-19 through iconic Spider-Man meme

Lakers star LeBron James tweets out a mystic tweet regarding the nature of Covid-19 and some other forms of sickness

LeBron James has never been the kind of person to shy away from political or controversial topics. Hell, the man seems to raise eyebrows through it at least once every year.

Now, most times, this comes out as unquestionably positive, when the man spoke out on the Black Lives Matter movement during the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Sometimes though, let’s just say his opinions don’t exactly align with the popular opinion. His initial refusal, and following hesitance to take the Covid-19 vaccine certainly rings as an example of one of those occasions.

Speaking of Covid-19 here though, the King recently posted his thoughts on the matter through the format of a meme. And while we do appreciate the star taking the time and effort to use perhaps one of the greatest meme formats of all time, let’s just say his message is more than just a little bit muddled.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: NBA Twitter laughs at Bulls’ star’s disastrous hairdo after return from Health and Safety protocols

LeBron James references iconic Spider-Man meme while trying to drive home an unconfirmed point about Covid-19

An interview with LeBron James would be really nice right now. Maybe as a Christmas present? Because frankly, at this point, we need to know what the man means here.

Before we continue though, take a look at the tweet below if you want to know what we’re talking about.

LeBron thinks there’s something real 🐡🐠🐟🐬 going on pic.twitter.com/Di4GSGMeNT — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) December 24, 2021

Yep. ‘Ambiguous’ doesn’t begin to define it, right?

Some in the NBA community have said that this is LeBron James possibly revealing that the NBA is putting people into health and safety protocols even if they have a cold or the flu. And given how thorough the league has aimed to be with containing the current outbreak, that certainly seems plausible.

However, knowing James’s love for dad jokes, this could just be a nod at the symptoms. Hell, he could’ve just REALLY wanted to use the meme template, and just decided to take this topic to employ it.

Or who knows, maybe he’s just a man who knows that maniacs on the internet will be writing about this, and the man really just wanted to bamboozle them.

No matter what the reason may be, it seems we will never know. And honestly, that kills us.

Also Read: Hornets’ LaMelo Ball reveals how the Bulls legend talks basketball with him