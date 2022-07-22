James Harden’s $1M spent at str*p club in 1 night makes fan question him about Vegas’ best clubs

NBA superstar James Harden finds himself in an embarrassing situation as a fan publicly asks him about the best str*p club to visit in Las Vegas.

James Harden’s notorious image for his wild parties and numerous visits to the str*p clubs is no secret. The former MVP enjoys the glamor that comes as a parcel of being an NBA superstar. The Beard is frequently spotted partying with some of the biggest names from the hip-hop world.

james harden shot 3-17 in a loss to his former team last night he celebrated like he won the nba finals with lil baby and travis scott pic.twitter.com/3qPTCTp32r — buckets (@buckets) March 11, 2022

Someone just posted this old video of Houston Harden 💀 pic.twitter.com/AYZuBkDvIf — Overtime (@overtime) May 16, 2022

Though Harden’s personal life shouldn’t be anyone’s concern, his performance on the hardwood hasn’t been the same off-late. The former Rockets superstar hasn’t been in his best shape for a while now, leading to many questioning his work ethic and discipline towards the game.

In the past, there have been reports of the ten-time All-Star shelling out millions at str*p clubs. As Harden’s game continues to age faster than the general norms, many have been hinting at his wild ways of living life as a reason. Basketball may no more be the former Rockets superstar’s top priority.

Recently, a clip of a fan asking Harden for str*p club recommendations went viral on social media.

An NBA fan’s question has James Harden caught off-guard.

Things have been slightly rough for Harden lately, coming off a disappointing performance in the playoffs. The ten-time All-Star failed to get rid of his playoffs choker tag. As he entered the final year of his contract, the notion of not giving Harden the max grew.

Nevertheless, the three-time scoring champion agreed to take a $15M pay cut, signing the following deal.

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed on a 2-year, $68.6 million contract, per @wojespn. The deal includes a player option for the second year. pic.twitter.com/rCZSVFvmm3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 20, 2022

While this might be a sizeable pay cut, it’s enough for Harden’s wild ways of living life. Recently spotted in Vegas, The Beard was stumped with a fan putting him in an embarrassing situation. However, the 32-year-old chose not to pay heed.

This fan really asked James Harden for the best strip club in Las Vegas 😭💀 (via shant.reg/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/eosd9ymzOb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 21, 2022

In a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Jamil “Mal” Clay narrated one of Harden’s wild nights at an str*p club, revealing the following details.

“James has his jersey like hanging from the top. They were doing that because they said James has been going in there spending like (a lot of money), you know what I mean? So they gave him his own jersey hanging from the rafters of the strip club.”

An elated James would dish out $1M on the said night.

Hopefully, Harden can silence all these trolls in the upcoming season as we all miss the scoring beast of Houston.

