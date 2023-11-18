“Lil Baby As An Assistant Coach”: Paul Pierce, Trying To Cater To James Harden, Hilariously Calls For Clippers To Make An Interesting Hire

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett have the best chemistry in all sports media. During a recent episode of their show, The Ticket and The Truth revealed a mind-boggling plan that might fix the Clippers’ season. As of now, the Clippers have gone 0-6 during the James Harden era, and they will need any help that they can get to solve the Harden problem.

According to Pierce, the answer isn’t in disciplining Harden but in giving him whatever he wants. Pierce said about his devious plan, “I got something that can fix the Clippers.. if the Clippers hire Lil Baby as an assistant coach then they’re gonna go somewhere.”

The idea from Pierce didn’t sit well with Garnett, as the 2004 MVP was seen shaking his head. Though it’s all fun and games, Lil Baby and James Harden are very close. The duo was even seen visiting Paris together, which in turn became a huge meme on the internet. Harden is often seen hanging out with Baby, as the two even spend birthdays together. Though most of what James and Lil Baby do together involves parties and strip clubs, it’s all good as long as Harden can turn back the clock to his Houston days.

As for making Lil Baby an assistant coach, it’s clear that the Atlanta-based rapper might not be the best fit for the job.

The Clippers have a ‘Harden’ problem

As currently constructed, The Los Angeles Clippers have no problem on paper, but out on the floor, they do. The Clippers have two primary ball handlers, Harden and Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, who recently made it clear that he wouldn’t mind coming off the bench, has given up his spot to Terrance Mann. Westbrook is looking to settle into his new role as the primary ball handler for the second unit as Harden tries to find his step. The former Lakers man understands well that as a 35-year-old guard who can’t shoot well, his role in the team is limited.

As for James Harden, he said something rather disturbing. Harden, who was previously part of the 76ers, recently came out and declared that he wasn’t in game shape just yet. Talking more about it, James said,

” I keep reiterating, I didn’t have a training camp or a pre-season, so I am kind of learning on the fly. Also getting myself into James Harden shape and game shape is very very important. Today was a step in the right direction and just keep improving.”

Harden went on to explain that these early games with the Clippers were like practice matches. This approach from Harden doesn’t seem to match the Clipper’s timeline, as the Clippers are looking to win now. Both Harden and Westbrook are aging players, and even if traded during the deadline, it would be too much baggage for any team’s liking. So, from the looks of it, the Clippers might be stuck with this roster for the entire season, as coach Lue might have to find alternative lineups to ensure wins.