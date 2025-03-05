Who is Ayesha Howard? Everything We Know About the Woman Anthony Edwards is Fighting Over Child Support

Anthony Edwards’ astronomical rise in the NBA has been grabbing headlines for the past few years, but the 23-year-old’s off-court life has also been on the news more recently. Edwards is in the middle of a legal battle for child support with a woman named Ayesha Howard.

Howard just had a baby daughter, and Edwards believes that he is the father. The popular influencer filed a paternity suit against Edwards in the state of California in the hopes of gaining child support for her daughter, Aubri Summer.

The NBA superstar responded by filing a separate suit against Howard in the state of Georgia, claiming that Howard had moved to California before giving birth to get more in child support payments. A California judge recently ruled that the West Coast state lacks jurisdiction in this case, which is being considered a big win for Edwards.

The case will now be handled by the Georgia courts.

But who is Howard? How did she and Ant first meet? Here is everything we found out about the mystery woman.

Ayesha Howard is an influencer and brand ambassador

Howard may not be well-known in NBA circles, but she’s certainly built up a presence for herself online. The Georgia-native, 38, is an influencer, who goes by the name “Little Ms. Golden” on Instagram. She currently boasts 628K followers and her IG bio reveals that she’s also a brand ambassador, musical artist, and CEO.

However, Edwards has claimed in court documents from their ongoing legal battle that Howard worked as a dancer in an Atlanta strip club called Magic City until January 2024.

Howard’s team fought back on the notion, with the social media star herself telling the courts she had “not worked in Georgia or been involved with any businesses, including clubs, in over a decade.”

Howard has a second child with a famous rapper

Aubri is not Howard’s only child. In 2015, she gave birth to her son Jason, who she shares with famed Atlanta rapper Lil Baby. That relationship also started rocky.

Like Edwards, Lil Baby was not certain that he was Jason’s father and demanded a paternity test be taken, which later confirmed the rapper’s parenthood. A court case was filed for joint custody, but it was dropped by both parties in 2022.

Lil Baby and Howard continue to co-parent Jason together even though they were no longer a couple. The Morning Hustle program recently reported that the duo have been able to make it work, and questioned why Edwards couldn’t do the same.

The story may cast a small shadow over Ant’s tremendous last year. He won a gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics, and currently has the Wolves in a prime position to secure a Play-In spot for the postseason.