“Kenny you can’t be losing to Chuck in a footrace, man!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry reacts as Charles Barkley comes out as the shocking winner to enticing race to the board on Inside the NBA

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry reacts as Charles Barkley shockingly beats Kenny to the board on Inside the NBA

We’re going to say it right now… Stephen Curry for MVP.

This man has been downright incredible for the Golden State Warriors so far this season, averaging 28.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists, while shooting 44.2% from the field, and 38.7% from beyond the arc. Those are some elite numbers right there. And during Golden State’s recent matchup against the Nets, he put up some incredible figures once again.

In a blowout victory, the Chef recorded 37 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, while shooting 63.2% from the field, and 64.3% from three.

Given these numbers, of course, the crew of Inside the NBA wanted to talk to him after the game. And during their conversation, Shaq revealed something that would leave Curry absolutely shocked once he heard it.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Shaq leaves Stephen Curry shocked as he reveals that Charles Barkley beat Kenny to the board

For those that don’t know, the run to the board is a hallowed tradition on Inside the NBA.

The rules are pretty simple. Whenever Kenny Smith needs to go to the big-board to analyze specific plays from a game, he and Chuck look at each other, before launching off for a foot-race to the board.

Given the difference in size and stature between the two, Kenny obviously is the usual victor. But, as they say, miracles can happen sometimes. And during this fine night, oh boy did one happen. Peep the tweet below.

Chuck turned on the jets to beat Kenny to the big board 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ge1DydUdCD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 17, 2021

Cue the victory music… and the donuts.

As convincing as this victory was though, it seems Stephen Curry just couldn’t believe it. Take a look at the tweet below for his reaction.

.@SHAQ couldn’t wait to tell @StephenCurry30 about Chuck beating Kenny to the big board 😂 pic.twitter.com/pc2PQ7BUUo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 17, 2021

Kenny can wear whatever shoes he wants. In our opinion, the Chuckster has finally turned over a new leaf and will be going on a winning streak spanning the edge of time. And we can’t wait to watch him defeat anyone that dares challenge him in the future.

