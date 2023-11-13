“James Harden and Russell Westbrook Are Not Compatible”: ESPN Analyst Claims a Change in Rotation Will Likely Make Things Messy For Clippers

The recent loss against the Memphis Grizzlies has resulted in five straight losses for the Los Angeles Clippers, which was touted to be the most lethal squad with their new superstar James Harden, who has seemed a far cry from his very best. Amid criticisms for their anticlimactic show, ESPN’s Tim McMahon has recently claimed that two of the Clippers’ four biggest stars, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, are simply incompatible.

Advertisement

According to a tweet by Basketball on X, McMahon believes that the only potential solution to the situation requires one of them to start off the bench. However, the analyst believes that the LA Clippers are headed down a “messy road”, if it has to be Russell Westbrook.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BasketballOnX/status/1724110652468260989?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

“[James] Harden and Russ [Russell Westbrook] are not compatible. One of those dudes has to come off the bench and I’m just telling you, if it’s Russ, I think it’s gonna be pretty messy,” he said, suggesting that the Clippers need a major rethink in order to get going.

James Harden’s move obviously means reduced time on the ball for the likes of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook. Most analysts seem to believe that Harden’s presence will inadvertently lead to reduced minutes for Westbrook if all four superstars are going to coexist.

Of course, Harden has done nothing to stake his claim as of yet. He has continued to struggle with his shooting and has looked out of rhythm for the Clippers thus far. That, in addition to how none of the other three stars seem to be at their best as well, Tyronn Lue might simply be trying to postpone the inevitable by starting all 4.

James Harden claims he needs ten games to adjust

Harden, only recently, claimed that he needed a 10-game adjustment period to get up to speed. Harden seemed resolute to turn things around, once he plays ten games.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LawMurrayTheNU/status/1723373469440655730?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Of course, the Clippers will not be delighted with that notion, considering how things have gone until now. Moreover, Stephen A. Smith believes that it was simply not wise to bring James Harden to the already-stacked roster.

“PG, Russell Westbrook, and Harden, no trio on the same team has played more games and are devoid of a championship. The reason I am letting you know is I don’t know how smart it is for them to bring James Harden,” he said, claiming that the thinking seems to be preparation, in the event of a Paul George or Kawhi Leonard injury, something that has been a regular occurrence, in recent seasons.

Smith claimed that while the thinking was logical, the negative effect on Russell Westbrook means that the only solution is starting only 3 of the 4. “I understand the thinking, but did you ever think about this Los Angeles? How detrimental it is to Russell Westbrook, if you have brought James Harden on the squad. Ty Lue has tried starting all 4, but that s**t ain’t going to work,” Smith said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/stephenasmith/status/1723336331235918210?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Clippers, despite their talent, have started the season with a 3-6 record. The only potential solution requires changes in the lineup. Additionally, Tyronn Lue and the franchise will have to take up the learning after things simply fail to work out.