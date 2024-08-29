mobile app bar

Jaren Jackson Jr. Reveals How The Boondocks Almost Got His House ‘Raided By the FBI’

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

Jaren Jackson Jr. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Jaren Jackson Jr. may have made it big in the NBA now, earning millions through his contracts and endorsement deals, but didn’t always have that kind of money. Hence, he had to pursue other routes to enjoy the finer things in life. For instance, bootlegging pirated movies off the internet.

Making an appearance on The Old Man and the Three, Jackson revealed how he almost got raided by the FBI for illegally downloading The Boondocks off the internet. 

“I didn’t get raided, bruh… I just downloaded some stuff… I think it was The Boondocks season 2.”

JJJ’s father got a call from the authorities that led him to warn his son of the consequences of downloading pirated content. At first, the Grizzlies forward felt as if his father was trying to scare him. However, he soon realized it wasn’t a joke.

He mentioned how he did not have HBO Max or any other streaming services and this was the only way for him to enjoy content. But after that stern warning from his father, he made sure not to repeat his mistakes.

JJJ even revealed how the FBI tracks people who download pirated content, allowing them to access the accused’s computer and other files. But Jackson was scared straight once when his father told him how he got a call from the authorities and what the consequences of his action would’ve been.

The time when JJJ downloaded the Transformers

This wasn’t the first time Jaren indulged in downloading and streaming pirated content off the internet. The 6’11 forward had also revealed of doing it before as well.

JJJ once admitted to downloading the first Transformers movie from some illegal downloading website long before the movie was released in the theaters. He revealed this when he initially came into the league and how this too led to him getting a warning from the FBI.

Luckily, JJJ didn’t have to deal with many consequences, otherwise, the world would’ve missed out on this defensive juggernaut, making highlights in the league.

