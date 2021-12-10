“Who recruited Kevin Durant harder, Texas or Golden State?”: Eli Manning achieves perfect comedic timing as the Nets superstar appears on his late night show

Kevin Durant featured on the former Giants quarterback’s show recently alongside his agent and partner Rich Kleiman.

It comes hardly as any surprise that Eli Manning is as good a show host as he is an announcer. He’s been one half of the wildly successful Manningcast streams for Monday Night Football.

While his chemistry with his brother Payton on-air is incredible, it was a bit foreseeable for most fans. Payton is, after all, one of the most colorful characters in NFL history. What elevates Eli Manning as a sportscaster is how well he’s handling his own show right now.

Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman were his most recent guests. The cofounders of ThirtyFive Ventures both answered a wide variety of questions from all walks of their own lives.

Perhaps the best moment of their appearance was when Eli posed KD the following question: ‘Who recruited you harder, Golden State or Texas?’

After a good-natured round of laughs (there were quite a few of them), Kevin Durant answered the question ambivalently.

Kevin Durant says his dunk on Brendan Haywood during the 2011 NBA playoffs was his most satisfying one

The Nets superstar also answered a couple of basketball questions in addition to catching touchdown passes from Eli Manning. A 16-year NFL veteran himself, Eli understands the meaning of certain signature moments in athletes’ lives.

Eli asked KD to pick out the favorite, most signature dunk from his 15-year NBA career. The former OKC Thunder superstar went back to the days of his own rookie deal to pick the dunk on Brendan Haywood out.

According to KD, this dunk was very special for him because of how Haywood had been fouling him all game. Durant also got a technical foul called on him for verbally accosting Haywood for his foul on the dunk.