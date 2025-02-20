Jaren Jackson Jr Uses 39 Y/o Chris Paul’s Example To Challenge Dwyane Wade In Pick-Up

It’s been nearly six years since Dwyane Wade retired from the league. But looking at him at the age of 43, one can say with conviction that the Hall of Famer is still not out of shape for a pick-up game. Jaren Jackson Jr. wants to put that to the test as he challenged DWade to a pick-up game on The Why with Dwyane Wade.

The Block Panther even tried to bait him into accepting the challenge by mentioning Chris Paul.

He said, “You need to come back to pick-up…CP is in there.” In his defense, Wade stated that Paul is still active as a player. Even though he’s 39, he’s still regularly involved in training camp. CP3 might just be in better shape than anyone else who has played the game till that age. He has played in all 52 games this season, averaging just under 30 minutes per game.

So, bringing him up to make DWade accept the challenge doesn’t make sense, but we have to give credit to JJJ for trying. Having said that, it wouldn’t be shocking if Wade one day decided to take him up on this challenge. After declining JJJ for a pick-up game, he asked the two-time All-Star to join him on a golf course.

He said, “Come to see us on the greens. Come and see us out there.” After spending 16 years of his life playing in the NBA, golf has become a great outlet for the Heat legend to keep his competitive drive going without requiring as much physicality. And living up to the reputation of a winner, he isn’t just playing golf but is also making a name for himself on the greens.

In September 2023, the three-time NBA Champion had a hole-in-one at the seventh hole at Pebble Beach. The NBA legend ran around in excitement, yelling, “My first hole-in-one baby. At Pebble Beach. I’ve been waiting on this hole for three years! That’s what I’m talking about.” Unlike most players, Wade is not letting retirement take over his life.

Apart from working on his skills on the links, he is busy making smart investments, starting new businesses, and above all, taking care of his fitness.

In July 2023, he told CNBC, “I feel like I’m in better shape now than I was actually as a player. I was very muscular, but I didn’t take care of my body in the way that I should’ve because I didn’t have the knowledge.”

With more time on his hands post-retirement, Dwyane Wade is making the most out of his everyday life and the results are out there for everyone to see.