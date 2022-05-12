“Joel Embiid has lost over $50,000 throughout his Playoff career”: Sixers superstar has racked up quite the hefty bill in fines across 5 years in postseason

Joel Embiid has lost $54,000 in fines resulting from technical fouls he’s committed throughout his NBA career in the Playoffs.

Joel Embiid was the saving grace for the city of Philadelphia in 2014. Sam Hinkie prophesized that someone would save their franchise post-Allen Iverson through a series of strategic and yet, blatantly obvious tank jobs across several seasons and well, he was right.

Well acquiring Joel Embiid hasn’t resulted in a championship these past 8 years, it certainly has revitalized one of the most vibrant basketball cities in the United States. The effect Embiid has on Philly may not be as powerful as the effect guys like Allen Iverson, Moses Malone, and Julius Erving had on the city but living up to them is a tall order.

One thing that resonates with Sixers fans about Joel is his demeanor. On the court, the Cameroonian superstar is essentially a bully with his physicality and his verbal battles.

It is this feisty personality of his that has unfortunately cost him thousands of dollars over the course of several Playoffs.

Joel Embiid fined over $50,000 over the course of many postseasons.

These 2022 Playoffs have actually been quite tame for Joel Embiid as he’s only been fined $4,000 in technical fouls as he’s committed two of them. Both occurred during the Toronto Raptors-Philadelphia 76ers series.

However, over the course of his history in the Playoffs, ‘The Process’ has racked up quite the heavy bill in fines. His first fine paid in the postseason was way back in 2018 during a game between the Sixers and the Boston Celtics.

He would pick up a tech on May 7th and then pick one up the very next game on May 9th as well. The main reason as to why Joel Embiid has lost $54,000 in fines in the Playoffs is due to a heated altercation with John Collins during the fated Atlanta-Sixers series of last year.

The aforementioned ordeal cost Embiid a whopping $35,000 due to him fighting and instigating the fight between the two. Aside from this, the rest are merely $2k fines each game. He’s surprisingly never been ejected from a Playoff game.