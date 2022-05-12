Basketball

“Joel Embiid has lost over $50,000 throughout his Playoff career”: Sixers superstar has racked up quite the hefty bill in fines across 5 years in postseason

“Joel Embiid has lost over $50,000 throughout his Playoff career”: Sixers superstar has racked up quite the hefty bill in fines across 5 years in postseason
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"Lewis Hamilton is a very good friend of mine" - Maluma went around the Miami GP looking for the seven-time world champion to give him a hug
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Joel Embiid has lost over $50,000 throughout his Playoff career”: Sixers superstar has racked up quite the hefty bill in fines across 5 years in postseason
“Joel Embiid has lost over $50,000 throughout his Playoff career”: Sixers superstar has racked up quite the hefty bill in fines across 5 years in postseason

Joel Embiid has lost $54,000 in fines resulting from technical fouls he’s committed throughout his…