Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight vs the Blazers? Feb 2 Injury Update Issued by the Nuggets Amidst Back Troubles

On Wednesday, the Denver Nuggets lost 105-100 to the Oklahoma City Thunder and slipped to fourth in the tight four-way battle for the top spot in the Western Conference standings. The Nuggets’ offense struggled due to Nikola Jokic‘s absence. The two-time NBA MVP and reigning Finals MVP missed the game due to a back injury.

The Nuggets are scheduled to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at home. The Nuggets’ February 2 injury report has listed Jokic’s status for the game at Ball Arena as ‘questionable’. The superstar center has been nursing a lower back injury. He is expected to return to the Nuggets’ starting lineup after missing out on Wednesday’s game against the Thunder. However, Denver’s medical staff could bar his participation if the injury remains a concern before the game.

Jokic’s return would be a massive boost for the Nuggets. The Trail Blazers are flying high after back-to-back wins against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Denver wouldn’t want to give too much leeway to the Thunder, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Los Angeles Clippers, who are currently above them in the standings. The four teams are separated by only two games on the table. They are all vying for home-court advantage in the playoffs.

The Nuggets are 2-2 in their last four games and will look to string together a few wins to reach the summit of the Western Conference standings.

Nikola Jokic favorite to win third MVP award

Nikola Jokic is enjoying another outstanding season. The center and his team are showing no signs of a championship hangover after their title-winning campaign last year. Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, and nine assists. He’s the only player in the NBA averaging 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, and nine or more assists. Jokic also leads the league in triple-doubles with 13.

The Joker is in the run to win the NBA MVP award for the third time. The only players competing with him for the coveted award are the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid and the Dallas Mavericks‘ Luka Doncic. However, Embiid’s recent injuries have given Jokic the advantage in the race.

Even though the MVP race is heating up, Jokic’s focus at the moment would be to take his team to a top spot in the West to have good positioning in the playoffs. The 28-year-old has his eyes fixated on his second NBA ring this year.