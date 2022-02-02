“JaVale McGee slapped the sh*t out of me”: Chris Paul hilariously confesses the Suns big-man celebrated a bit too hard during win over Kyrie Irving and the Nets

Chris Paul admits to have gotten slapped by JaVale McGee while celebrating the Suns bucket over the Nets in the 4th quarter.

Chris Paul eviscerated the Brooklyn Nets’ defense last night with yet another double digit assist game while posting up merely 2 turnovers. His dishes to JaVale McGee and Mikal Bridges all throughout the game, especially the 4th quarter, helped keep a sizeable distance between the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets.

Along with his 14 assists, CP3 also had himself an efficient 20 point outing to go side-by-side with Devin Booker’s 35 points and Bridges’s 27 points.

Also read: “I’m always big on listening to my elders and Shaq was giving me some good advice”: Russell Westbrook refutes claims of beef between him and the Lakers legend

Perhaps the biggest story to come out from the Suns this season, aside having the best record in the league of course, is Paul’s use of simple PnR tactics to make JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo more than competent bigs for a championship contending team.

The fact that the Suns have not lost a single game when Biyombo and Chris Paul play is a testament to just how good the former Clipper is at working his way around a screen and setting up easy buckets.

Chris Paul on JaVale McGee hilariously slapping him during a celebration.

A simple set run by the Suns had McGee set a screen near the right wing for Chris Paul. Lazy defense from the Nets didn’t account for Mikal Bridges in the corner leading to them gambling on either a cutting JaVale or a bridges dish to a corner 3.

Also read: “Giannis just passed Michael Jordan in all-time triple doubles!”: How the Bucks superstar has worked his way up to trump the Bulls legend

Given the fact that Bridges shoots 41% from the right corner, trying to stop McGee seemed more important for the Nets. The undersized Nets couldn’t deal with a rolling McGee to the rim and an and-1 opportunity was presented to him.

In celebration, JaVale hilariously slapped Chris Paul for the pocket pass dime. CP3 was asked about this in his postgame presser and he admitted to have gotten ‘slapped the sh*t out of’ by the former Warriors center.

“He smacked the shit out of me.” Chris Paul on JaVale McGee during a celebration of a bssket in the 4th. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Hjam4pDsh4 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 2, 2022

Safe to say that the defending Western Conference champs don’t need to worry about chemistry as they look towards getting back into the NBA Finals