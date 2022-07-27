Basketball

“Jaylen Brown has more playoff points than Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan, and Joel Embiid”: Why trading 6″6′ guard for Kevin Durant is not the wisest decision?

"Jaylen Brown has more playoff points than Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan, and Joel Embiid": Why trading 6"6' guard for Kevin Durant is not the wisest decision?
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
A 37-year-old Steve Kerr, with 4 three-pointers, spearheaded a comeback by Tim Duncan and Co. against the Mavericks in a close-out 2003 WCF game
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Jaylen Brown has more playoff points than Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan, and Joel Embiid": Why trading 6"6' guard for Kevin Durant is not the wisest decision?
“Jaylen Brown has more playoff points than Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan, and Joel Embiid”: Why trading 6″6′ guard for Kevin Durant is not the wisest decision?

The Boston Celtics have sowed a star player in Jayson Tatum, who has been nothing…