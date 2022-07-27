“Jaylen Brown has more playoff points than Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan, and Joel Embiid”: Why trading 6″6′ guard for Kevin Durant is not the wisest decision?

The Boston Celtics have sowed a star player in Jayson Tatum, who has been nothing but beneficial for the team, especially come playoff time.

As rumors of a Kevin Durant–Jaylen Brown trade continue to grow, the Celtics find themselves in a tough spot. There is no denying that the addition of the Slim Reaper would make the Cs immediate favorites for the championship, but shipping Brown may not be the wisest decision.

The Nets and Celtics entered trade discussions for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania Boston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player pic.twitter.com/qTvOQezcx3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 25, 2022

The 3rd pick in the 2016 draft, Brown has shown us signs of a potential superstar, especially during the postseason, with the recent Finals being another example. The 25-year-old did most of the heavy lifting amid the franchise face Jayson Tatum struggling.

In the series against the Golden State Warriors, Brown averaged 23.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 3.7 APG. The 6″6′ guard’s chemistry with Tatum makes them an elite duo. The Cs have made the playoff each time since Brown arrived in Boston.

When asked about these alleged trade rumors, Tatum chose to maintain diplomacy. Nonetheless, one cannot overlook Brown feats during playoff time.

Jaylen Brown: The playoff star.

According to StatMuse, Brown has scored more playoff times than perennial All-Stars like Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan, and Joel Embiid, to name a few. The Georgia native has a cumulative of 1458-points in the playoffs.

Jaylen Brown has more playoff points than Nikola Jokic

DeMar DeRozan

Joel Embiid

Bradley Beal

Anthony Davis

Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/L3XmSniU5m — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 26, 2022

Over the last 3-seasons, Brown has been top 5 concerning playoff points. The 2021 All-Star has shot 47.4% from the field during his playoff career.

Jaylen Brown over the last 3 seasons: — 23/6

— 48/38/75%

— Top 5 in playoff points

— All-Star The C’s have made the playoffs every season since drafting Jaylen. pic.twitter.com/KZuXBrbyod — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 26, 2022

Celtics’ Brad Steven and co may have already dented their relationship with Brown as rumors for his trade continue to grow, despite him making his desire to stay in Boston public.

