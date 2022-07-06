Jaylen Brown hits the gym with mentor Tracy McGrady post his Finals loss to Stephen Curry and the Warriors

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown hits the gym post the NBA Finals, playing 1v1 with his mentor and Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady.

Coming off a Finals loss to the Warriors, Jaylen Brown aims to waste no time in getting back to the grind. The Celtics All-Star had his fair share of ups and downs in the Finals, averaging 23.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 3.7 APG, shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Cs had a phenomenal 2021-22 campaign, with Brown playing an integral part. In his first season as head coach, Ime Udoka developed the Celtics into an elite defensive team. While the Boston team was off to a rough start, they learned the ropes soon, going on a 17-5 run post the ASG break.

However, facing Stephen Curry and co at the ultimate stage gave the Celtics jitters, evident that they weren’t ready for showtime. Nonetheless, the superstar duo of Brown and Tatum have what it takes to make another run to the Finals, having a young team.

As the off-season begins, Brown is already back in the gym, preparing under the guidance of his mentor and two-time scoring champion Tracy McGrady.

Jaylen Brown and Tracy McGrady play 1v1.

It’s no secret that Brown has always looked up to T-Mac, considering the 25-year-old plays the guard position for the Celtics. Suffering an L in the Finals, Brown has already begun working on his game, taking tips from McGrady, whom the Celtics guard looks up to as a mentor.

The Celtics guard has always held McGrady in high regard. During his first All-Star appearance in 2021, Brown paid homage to T-Mac, wearing the latter’s shoes that had one of his quotes too.

Jaylen Brown is wearing special Tracy McGrady shoes for his first All-Star Game 🙏 T-Mac tweeted at Brown “Remember Humble and Hungry..” in 2014 and he put that on the kicks @brkicks pic.twitter.com/ZGhnBgMVk2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 7, 2021

On the other hand, McGrady has a lot of love for the Celtics guard too. Recently, when asked if Tatum and Brown reminded him of his pairing with Raptors teammate Vince Carter, T-Mac had the following to say.

Tracy McGrady left a comment on NBA Buzz Instagram that both Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown are better than McGrady’s Toronto Raptors self. T-Mac’s last year in TOR at 20 years old (1999-00): 15.4 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 3.3 APG, 45.1 FG% T-Mac showing love to Tatum & Brown on NBA Buzz 💯 pic.twitter.com/HuzSpeW7CI — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) June 9, 2022

Thus it remains to be seen what changes Brown makes to his game as he prepares for the 2022-23 season.

