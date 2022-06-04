‘Jaylen Brown is really selling his NBA Finals tickets for $1000’: Celtics star hilariously offers his Warriors vs Boston tickets at a steep price

Jaylen Brown on Thursday, recorded an incredible 4th quarter to get the Celtics a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics were down by as much as 17 points heading into the 4th Quarter. A Brown barrage later, they were leading and they never let go of it.

With it, Brown, one of the two Jays leading the Celtics to the Finals, recorded his first win in an NBA Finals game. An all-star who also received votes to the all-defensive team, Brown has been a two-way star for the Celtics all season.

The Celtics would expect Brown to keep his confidence as they face the experienced Warriors in the NBA Finals. Brown is an explosive scorer and on his day, is a problem for any NBA defense.

Off the court, Brown is known for being one of the smartest basketball players out there. However, his goofy side isn’t known to most NBA fans. In a lighter moment with his teammates, Brown is seen offering his NBA finals tickets for sale.

How was Brown offering his NBA Finals tickets for sale?

Brown in a video recorded while he is with his team is seen offering his first NBA Finals tickets for sale. He quotes a price of $1,000 per ticket and gestures to interested parties to call him for them.

Brown is seen goofing around and pretending to receive the cash for the tickets. With the average prices for the tickets quoted to be around $870, safe to say Brown isn’t marking the prices up by much.

The young star seems to be having fun and making the best of his first Finals appearance. The Celtics dressing room seems to be joining in the fun too, in this wholesome footage. The Celtics faithful will hope that their team carries themselves with such comfort on the court too. With game 1 in the bank, the Celtics will be hoping this is their series to win.

A Celtics win would be special. It would qualify as arguably the greatest single-season turnaround ever by a team. Brown would look to contribute in whatever way possible beyond selling his NBA tickets for this team.