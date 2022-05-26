“Jaylen Brown read your Twitter comments at halftime”: JJ Redick suggests the Celtics star took inspiration from all the naysayers and went on to record 19 points in the 2nd half

Jaylen Brown, who had 25 points and 4 rebounds, led his team to a 13-point Game 5 win, helping the Celtics go 3-2 up in the ECF.

Yet another Eastern Conference Finals game, and yet another one-sided affair. This time, the Boston Celtics led Game 5 by as many as 23 points and eventually won the low-scoring contest 93-80 after 4 lead changes and 3 ties. It was a great performance by the tandem of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum that put the team on their back and helped them go up 3-2 in the series.

Jayson Tatum, who played 44:26 minutes, finished the night with a solid 22-point, 12-rebound, and 9-assist near triple-double.

Whereas, Brown started off the game pretty slow – recording merely 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, and all of his 4 turnovers in the first half on a horrid 28.6% shooting from the field. But the swingman had quite a turnaround in the second half.

As JJ Redick suggests, JB must’ve seen all the trolls mocking his first-half performance, and decided to bounce back.

Jaylen Brown read your Twitter comments at halftime — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) May 26, 2022

“First half was shit. Threw it away. Came out and played basketball in the second half.”: Jaylen Brown

The 25-year-old Jaylen went on to score 19 points, and record 0 turnovers in the second half as he shot the ball at an extremely efficient 66.7% from the field and 60% from beyond the arc.

Oh, and by the way, the All-Star had this jaw-dropping dunk in the fourth period.

JAYLEN BROWN ARE YOU SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/1VECNURa8a — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 26, 2022

Finishing the night with 25/4/1 and a game-high plus-minus of +20, NBA Twitter lauded Brown.

No surprise for the 2nd half turnaround of @FCHWPO, he just called upon his inner MJ pic.twitter.com/jPpnb2l4uo — JayJay (@PlanJfor18) May 26, 2022

Jaylen Brown seeing the 1st half slander pic.twitter.com/dDrV6fkFXO — The 617 (@The617_) May 26, 2022

Phenomenal response by Jaylen Brown. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) May 26, 2022

When asked about his turnaround in the second half, all JB said was:

Jaylen Brown: “First half was shit. Threw it away. Came out and played basketball in the second half.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 26, 2022

The Celtics are only a game away from making it to their first NBA Finals appearance since the 2010 playoffs. Tatum and co. will aim to win Game 6 at the TD Garden and be crowned the Eastern Conference Champions.