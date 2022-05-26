“When he turned 18 the first thing he did was buy a handgun and an assault rifle”: Jayson Tatum shares appalling details about Uvalde massacre

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum addresses the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed several children and a teacher.

The recent mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School marked a dark day for humanity. An 18-year- old gunman mercilessly fired at the Uvalde school, killing 14 children, including a teacher. The devastating incident has left people around the world numb.

There have been reactions pouring in from every walks of life, calling for some immediate stringent measures, with the NBA demanding the same. Recently, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr delivered a bold message, making every one of us reflect on the matter.

On 18 January 1984, Steve Kerr’s father – Malcom – was shot and killed by two gunmen. Please take a moment. Pass it on if you feel it… https://t.co/cgAymNbLJb — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 24, 2022

Kerr was not the only one expressing his frustration over repeated acts of such violence, with superstars LeBron James and Chris Paul voicing their opinions on social media. Recently, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum shared some shocking details about the incident, leaving everyone stunned.

Tatum sat down with the media ahead of Game Five of the ECF in Miami, reflecting on the history of violent acts in recent times, from the tragic death of George Floyd to the recent shooting in Uvalde.

Jayson Tatum is appalled by the new developments surrounding the Robb Elementary School shooting.

As America continues to reel from one of the deadliest shootings in recent times, there has been information surfacing about the demonic assailant. The 18-year-old mass murderer had reportedly shot his grandmother in the face before attacking the school.

Further investigations regarding the incident have only left us aghast about the teenager’s mindset. During a recent press conference with the media in Miami, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum provided some further information on the tragedy.

“It’s sad that it’s becoming something we’re getting numb to, I heard yesterday that the guy, when he turned 18, the first thing he did was buy a handgun and an assault rifle. That just doesn’t sound like something that you should be able to do.”

Jayson Tatum talked about the impact of George Floyd’s death two years ago and shared his thoughts after yesterday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/vQSyyln836 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 25, 2022

The three-time All-Star hinted at some changes in the law that would prevent such attacks. Father to a four-year-old, Tatum can understand the unimaginable grief the parents of the victims must be going under.

On the professional front, Tatum made his first All-NBA First Team lately and has been having an impressive run in the current playoffs.