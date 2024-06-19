Jaylen Brown Shares a Special Moment With Luka Doncic After Winning NBA Title: “You’re a Killer”

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second quarter in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown finally has an NBA title in his trophy cabinet. It took him eight years and two trips to the finals to become an NBA champion. The 2024 Finals MVP gave his all to his team throughout the series to reach this point. Besides his talent and determination, Brown understands that he couldn’t have done it without a worthy opponent challenging him. Following the Finals Game 5 win, the Celtics star had all the love, even for his opponent.

In a clip, recently uploaded by Ahn Fire Digital, the two stars were seen embracing one another on the court immediately after the Celtics clinched their 18th overall title. Brown could be heard saying,

“Luka, you’re a killer. You got the best out of me. I love you, bro.”

The overwhelming emotion of winning the first title could be seen in Brown’s eyes. While he had something to celebrate, Luka lost his chance of becoming an NBA champion this time.

It was his first trip to the finals and despite having a brilliant playoff run, the Slovenian couldn’t figure out a way around the most dominant team from the east. After hearing encouraging words from his competition, Luka replied, “I love you too, bro.”

Jaylen Brown and Luka Doncić share a moment after Game 5 of the NBA Finals: JB: “Luka you’re a killer, you got the best out of me. I love you bro” Luka: “I love you too bro”pic.twitter.com/e1Yq4JMt9N — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) June 19, 2024

The 2024 NBA Finals were special for so many reasons. As the face of the winning team, Brown was awarded the FMVP title. However, Luka’s numbers might surprise many because the 25-year-old was performing at his best.

Comparing the finals stats of Luka Doncic and Jaylen Brown

Despite the criticism faced by the Mavs star for his Game 3 performance, he was the best player on his team by a huge margin. The Slovenian averaged, 29.2 points per game with 8.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 2.6 steals. He shot 47.2% from the field and 24.2% from the three-point line.

For comparison, his offensive partner, Kyrie Irving averaged 19.8 points per game with three rebounds and five assists in five games.

Brown, on the other hand, didn’t produce the best stats for his team, however, his value in the team can’t be measured by numbers alone.

He averaged, 20.8 points per game, with 5.4 rebounds, five assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 44% from the field and 23.5% from the three-point line. Jayson Tatum led his team in the finals series with the best stats, 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and one steal per game, per Statmuse. Who do you think is better?