Jaylen Brown Stands With Kyrie Irving’s Beliefs In Recent Flurry Of Tweets

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

Jaylen Brown and Kyrie Irving. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown took to his X account to send out a series of tweets. The posts made by Brown were beaming with motivation in the hopes of inspiring his followers. The 6’6 forward not only gave his take on X but also retweeted some of Kyrie Irving’s posts as well, indicating his support for his former teammate.

Brown had been sharing several posts on how his summer and offseason had been going so far. Amid the tweets highlighting his workouts and work ethic, JB also had a few words of inspiration for the fans.

“Never miss an opportunity to see what you’re made of.”

The three-time All-Star had also retweeted one of Irving’s posts that he sent out on X yesterday before giving his own two cents in the tweet above.

“A wealthy man ain’t gotta lay down with the devil to get his peace.”

Brown’s tweets come right after the whole Team USA fiasco where he wasn’t selected for the roster and was overlooked by the selection committee.

Brown performed phenomenally in these past playoffs. He ended up winning the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award while also bagging the Finals MVP honors as well. And yet, he was the only one out of the Celtics’ Big Four to not make it to this year’s Team USA roster.

Inspiring himself to work harder, Brown felt it was only right to be able to help someone who needed a push or a sign to get out of a slump they were in within their lives. And his recent flurry of tweets indicates that as well.

Brown’s insane workout regimen

JB has been in the gym all summer, working on his game and training his body to push to its limits. His X wall can be seen with multiple posts where the Celtics All-Star is flexing his offseason workouts.

He even went a step further and shared an Aquaman edit of himself as well.

JB has been training in the underwater quite a lot this summer. And it stems from his belief that working out in water has transformed his body even further and helped him more than the usual traditional workouts.

“The more I’ve been embedding myself in water, the more I’ve seen my body transform in the last couple of years. I’ve gotten more athletic, I’ve gotten faster, I’ve gotten bigger, and I credited it a lot to improving my relationship with the water.”

After being ridiculed for his $304 million contract, with critics claiming he wasn’t worth the amount, Brown ended up silencing all the naysayers this past season. So, it’ll be interesting to see what the 2024 Finals MVP has in store for us this upcoming season.

x-iconlinkedin-icon

