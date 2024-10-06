Who is LeBron James and Savannah’s Daughter? Everything We Know About Zhuri Nova James

USA forward Lebron James (6) greets his daughter Zhuri James after the third quarter against Canada for the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

LeBron James’ kids have been in the spotlight of late. His eldest son Bronny was drafted 55th overall by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft and his younger son Bryce is a high school junior, hoping to follow in his father and brother’s footsteps and join the league in 2026.

The four-time NBA champion’s youngest child, daughter Zhuri Nova James, born in October 2024, in Akron, Ohio, may not have notoriety among basketball fans. However, the nine-year-old has already cultivated a fan following as an internet sensation.

Zhuri James’ social media success

In 2020, Zhuri launched her YouTube channel, ‘All Things Zhuri‘. Her videos feature lighthearted content, showcasing the James family through baking and other fun activities. She has uploaded only 11 videos on the channel but it has a massive 203,000 subscriber count.

She also has an Instagram account where she posts videos about her life, featuring her family members. The account has over 427,000 followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhuri Nova James (@allthingszhuri)



Savannah and LeBron are in charge of Zhuri’s social media accounts and content strategy. However, it’s her bubbly personality that has helped her amass a following of over 630,000 fans.

Zhuri James is following her family’s footsteps

Unlike some athletes, who keep their family life and children hidden from the spotlight, James, his wife Savannah, and his three kids, including Zhuri, have embraced public life. At nine years old, she has displayed she possesses the same traits that made her parents and siblings public figures.

During the 2023 ESPY Awards, the James family went on stage to celebrate James becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. However, it was Zhuri who stole the show.

We all know Mrs. Savannah James and Zhuri stole the show at the @ESPYS! But that wasn’t the only unforgettable part of the night. See our Top 5 ESPY moments on EBONY. #EBONYmaghttps://t.co/dhHdxFKy0H pic.twitter.com/N6yOmpdhDm — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONY) July 14, 2023

Her hilarious cameo demonstrated her natural presence in front of the camera. The trailer for Netflix’s new show starring James titled ‘Starting 5’ revealed that Zhuri would be a key figure in the series.

The trailer for Netflix’s “Starting 5” dropped pic.twitter.com/mRXC5eyBHA — Ian Inangelo (@iinangelo) September 17, 2024

In addition to being a public figure, the nine-year-old is also genetically blessed like her father and siblings.

Zhuri James’ athletic endeavors

While Bronny and Bryce gravitated to basketball like their father, Zhuri pivoted to volleyball and the evidence suggests she’s a star in the making. In 2023, LeBron posted a video on Instagram of him attending one of her games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@kingjames)

The video showcased Zhuri’s phenomenal serve, which the opposing team couldn’t return. She looked like a natural on the court similar to her father. Although she is young, the youngest James is an up-and-coming star in her own right. She’s thrived in everything she’s done and has a bright future.