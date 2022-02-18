“Jayson Tatum and Deuce Tatum will cherish this wholesome moment forever”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Celtics star receives his All-Star ring from his son prior to the matchup vs Pistons

Prior to the Boston Celtics-Detroit Pistons clash, Jayson Tatum received his All-Star ring from his son Deuce Tatum.

For the longest time, the players who were named All-Stars were presented with their jerseys prior to the event in the last home game before the prestigious event. This season, the league introduced the concepts of rings for the players selected to participate in the ASG.

On Thursday night, prior to the Celtics-Pistons clash, Jayson Tatum received his All-Star Game ring in an adorable manner. The 3-time All-Star was awarded the ring by his son – Deuce Tatum.

Here, have a look at the video.

Special delivery for our 3x All-Star, @jaytatum0 ⭐️💍 (plus a quick tour of Deuce’s halftime play room) pic.twitter.com/c0SWX8JEzl — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 17, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Deuce Tatum provides Jayson Tatum with his ASG ring

As soon as the wholesome video went viral, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

This is quality content 🥺🥰 https://t.co/Z6hlPvKTBL — Diablita 😈 (@Leska07) February 17, 2022

Hopefully not the only ring JT gets this year! https://t.co/buBG9H7l2S — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 17, 2022

Prior to tip-off, Jaylen Brown and Ime Udoka presented JT with a commemorative All-Star ball and the jersey he will be wearing on Sunday night.

Jaylen Brown and Ime Udoka present Jayson Tatum with a commemorative All-Star ball and jersey pic.twitter.com/Rddi0uI8D0 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 17, 2022

Tatum will be starting for Team Durant, replacing the injured captain for the second consecutive year.