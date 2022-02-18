Basketball

“Jayson Tatum and Deuce Tatum will cherish this wholesome moment forever”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Celtics star receives his All-Star ring from his son prior to the matchup vs Pistons

“Jayson Tatum and Deuce Tatum will cherish this wholesome moment forever”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Celtics star receives his All-Star ring from his son prior to the matchup vs Pistons
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Only LeBron James has beat out LaMelo Ball to this record!": Hornets star amazingly becomes 2nd youngest player ever to record 700 career assists
Next Article
FPX defeats Gambit Esports in Week 2 of the VCT EMEA Challengers
NBA Latest Post
“It’s a very special moment when LeBron James picks me, hopefully I’ll be 3-0": Luka Doncic gushes over being picked by the Lakers superstar yet again for All-Star Game in Cleveland
“It’s a very special moment when LeBron James picks me, hopefully I’ll be 3-0″: Luka Doncic gushes over being picked by the Lakers superstar yet again for All-Star Game in Cleveland

Luka Doncic says that he loves getting picked by LeBron James for the All-Star Game…