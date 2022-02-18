“Patrick Beverley really had his best Stephen Curry impersonation helping the fans”: The Wolves guard got off his seat to help a Clippers fan win $250 playing skee ball

Watching his former team play against the Rockets, Patrick Beverley graciously helped a fan win $250 during a timeout event.

Just days after signing a 1-year, $13 million contract extension, Patrick Beverley was seen courtside for the Los Angeles Clippers-Houston Rockets clash. The Timberwolves guard was cheering his former team as he was wearing an Ivica Zubac jersey.

. @patbev21 is here for Clippers-Rockets wearing an Ivica Zubac jersey and cheering on the Clips. pic.twitter.com/mJ0zJo8QRQ — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 18, 2022

Apart from being active throughout the course of the game, Pat Bev showed his love for the Clippers fans as he helped one of the fans win $250.

During one timeout skee ball event, the 33-year-old got off his seat and caught the ball mid-air as it took off from the ramp. After finding the canister with the highest amount, Beverly threw the ball into the $250 container and ran back to his seat.

Here, have a look at the incident.

Patrick Beverley unexpectedly jumped out of his seat to help a Clipper fan win $250. The fan was about to miss the shot, so Pat made sure he won the money. Truly a man of the people, never seen that happen before. pic.twitter.com/ipUM28MgAs — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) February 18, 2022

NBA Twitter lauds Patrick Beverley for helping a Clippers fan win $250

As soon as the clip went viral, the entire Crypto.com Arena exploded as did NBA Twitter.

Dude @patbev21 isn’t an @LAClippers anymore but he just assisted a Clipper fan to get &250 bucks! Haha. Can’t stop. Won’t stop. — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) February 18, 2022

@patbev21 is an American treasure. Wish he was still a clipper! — Richard Guidos (@reguidos89) February 18, 2022

Literally a superhero wow — EZP (@Toastyguy0901) February 18, 2022

Of course, most of us remember Stephen Curry doing the same thing for a fan back in 2017. However, seeing Beverley be so generous for a team he isn’t representing anymore, it’s definitely a classy move. No wonder why the people of LA really loved and continue to love Patrick Beverley.