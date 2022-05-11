“Jayson Tatum and LeBron James in the same breath? Anthony Davis kicked out?”: Nick Wright’s latest update to Club Superstar leaves fans fuming

Nick Wright is quite controversial! LeBron James and Jayson Tatum now belong in the same breath according to his latest ranking update.

We know certain players are already superstars, such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Certain media personalities are also making their own lists, including Nick Wright.

Renowned for his hot takes and opinionated statements, Wright is a common trending subject in NBA discussions. The latest instance arrived early this week, with Wright announcing “Club Superstar”; a list of NBA players who he believes are “Superstars”.

Also read: “Nick Wright is making millions, he’ll be fine”: Nets’ Kevin Durant shows no mercy to NBA reporter, compares it to fans trash-talking players

Wright tweeted out a list of twelve players who he refers to as “Superstars”. Additionally, he names four players on the brink of superstardom and drops an update regarding the status of a former superstar.

Wright’s tweet, which was published during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, contains strong hints of recency bias. His list has drawn the ire of fans, primarily due to such short-term considerations discrediting whole careers of NBA players.

Who are the members of “Club Superstar”? LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and?

In his twelve-man list, Wright lists a bunch of experienced stars while also finding space for some youngsters.

The official reveal of @FTFonFS1 & @purehoop’s Club Superstar. Who is in (12 person capacity):

Giannis

LeBron

Luka

KD

Steph

CP3

Embiid

Ja

Jokic

Tatum

Kawhi

Dame Waiting in line, for someone to leave (1 in, 1 out policy):

Booker

Trae

Jimmy

Ant Man Kicked out:

AD pic.twitter.com/1d9vz199PZ — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 10, 2022

Veterans Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Kawhi Leonard, and Damian Lillard find a place on the list. Other established stars include 2022 MVP Finalists Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The young trio of Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Ja Morant complete “Club Superstar”.

Wright goes on to name Devin Booker, Trae Young, Jimmy Butler, and Anthony Edwards as the four closest to getting a slot in the club. Anthony Davis has been kicked out in Wright’s latest update, with the Laker big man struggling to find form and fitness of late.

The list has led to a lot of debate about various inclusions and exclusions. Names like Demar Derozan, Zach Lavine, and Donovan Mitchell are among notable absentees and this has been brought to notice by the various fanbases.

Fans have also struggled to figure out how players of Lebron James‘ or Kevin Durant‘s stature can be placed in the same tier as up and comers like Ja Morant or Jayson Tatum. The inclusion of Anthony Edwards over various all-stars in the “waiting in line” category has also caused considerable uproar in the NBA community.

Also read: “Anthony Edwards is the most talented player I’ve ever played with”: Karl-Anthony Towns snubs Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins following tremendous Game 4 win over Ja Morant and Grizzlies