Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs Boston Celtics? Milwaukee Bucks release ankle injury update for the Greek Freak ahead of their clash against Jayson Tatum and co.

Ahead of their clash against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics, the Bucks release an injury report update on the availability of Giannis Antetokounmpo for Friday night’s clash.

The Milwaukee Bucks earned their flowers last season as they fought through all adversities to win the 2021 NBA championship. With their entire core unchanged, behind the leading trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday, the Bucks are aiming for that second-consecutive championship.

It’s pretty safe to say, judging from this young season, Milwaukee isn’t looking like the deadly team it was last year during their championship campaign. With a subpar 6-6 record, the defending champs are placed 9th in the Eastern Conference.

With stars Middleton and Holiday missing 6 games apiece, Brook Lopez sidelined for 11 games, and Donte DiVincenzo yet to suit up this season, a huge load has fallen onto the Greek Freak’s shoulder. While the 2-time MVP has been doing an incredible job in his supporting casts’ absence, playing 32.9 minutes a night has surely been taxing for him physically.

Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as a “probable” for the Bucks-Celtics clash

On Friday night, the Bucks are being hosted by a Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics team at the TD Garden. And ahead of the battle, the defending champions have listed Giannis as a “probable” with a right ankle sprain.

While Giannis’ ankle injury is not a cause of grave concern for Bucks fans, the front office and coaching staff will definitely not be exposing him to any further injuries unless he is 100% medically declared fit to play.

Injury Update: Probable:

Giannis – Right Ankle Sprain Out:

Donte – Left Ankle; Injury recover

Brook – Back; Soreness

Khris – Not With Team — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 11, 2021

Apart from Giannis, who is a game-time decision, Donte, Brook, and Middleton are surely going to be sidelined on Friday night.

The 2021 Finals MVP has been having yet another sensational campaign. Averaging 26.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 6 assists per game, Antetokounmpo has been putting up some MVP-type numbers yet again. The Bucks seem to be in some kind of a slump. But once their “big three” take on the court, the team will surely find their winning ways and will be rising up the standings.