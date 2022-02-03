“Jayson Tatum apologizes to a fan for spilling chalk powder on his black boots”: The Celtics All-Star promises the fan a pair of game kicks the next time he comes to watch a game at the TD Garden

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum apologizes to a fan for dropping chalk powder on his boots, promising the fan a pair of game kicks for the next game he comes to watch.

If you’re a basketball player, sneakers are not only a necessity but a hobby, as well. And if you play for the NBA, there is no shortage of supply when it comes to the latest and best kicks in the market. However, the sneaker culture has found itself a place in the ordinary individual’s wardrobe, too.

No matter which type or size they are, shoes have a special place in every person’s wardrobe. Obsession for footwear is not limited to only sneakerheads, and Jayson Tatum understood this the hard way.

While hosting LaMelo Ball and co at the TD Garden, the Celtics forward dropped chalk powder on the black boots of one of the members sitting in the front row. Though the audience didn’t make a hue and cry about it, Tatum did face heat for it on social media.

My bad bro lol….. Pair of game kicks for the next game he comes to

However, the two-time All-Star took to Twitter to apologize to the fan, promising him a pair of game kicks, the next home game he comes to watch.

Being a sneakerhead, Tatum understood the sin he had committed and made a great gesture promising the fan a pair of game kicks.

Jayson Tatum has his own Jordan signature line on the way.

The Celtics superstar had signed a deal with Nike’s Jordan brand in 2019. However, he didn’t have the slightest clue of having his own signature line with the iconic brand. Over the years, Tatum has worn a variety of Air Jordan’s 34, 35, and 36, with each pair having a special meaning to it.

A Jordan 34 celebrating his son Deuce and their trips to the St. Louis Zoo, with several editions, highlighting the bond he shared with his child.

During a recent appearance on the Knuckleheads podcast, Tatum addressed the launch of his signature shoe line with the iconic Jumpman brand.

During a recent appearance on the Knuckleheads podcast, Tatum addressed the launch of his signature shoe line with the iconic Jumpman brand.

Everyone dreams of having their own signature shoe, few get to realize that dream!

