“Jayson Tatum didn’t spend $1 from his $30 million”: Celtics’ star saved up his entire rookie contract money because of his son Deuce

Jayson Tatum is beyond mature for his age – he was financially responsible at an age when people worked in McDonald’s to pay student loans.

When he entered the league at just 19 years of age, Jayson Tatum had the world at his fingertips. He went 3rd in the draft, just behind Lonzo Ball and Markelle Fultz. Two players who do not hold a candle to his current abilities. The Celtics got a gem on their hands, bringing him in to pair well with the 2016 pick Jaylen Brown.

What makes Jayson different from the rest of the teenagers is that he had a kid right after his debut. It is said that fatherhood makes you more responsible, and that is exactly what happened. To give Deuce a good life, he saved up his entire salary and did not blow it on anything extravagant. All 30 million of it went straight into investments.

Shaquille O’Neal was famous for spending a million in half an hour, JT has up until now probably spent less than that in his 5 years of him being a player. With him signing a lot of endorsement deal, Tatum may very well be on track to create generational wealth.

Jayson Tatum signed a 5 year – $163 million extension with the Boston Celtics – can’t believe he’s only 19!

After impressing the Celtics front office and the fans alike, Jayson Tatum made sure he got paid what he was worth. He got himself a 5-year deal worth $163 million. For a guy who spent next to nothing, this money is life-changing.

With an average career lasting about 4.5 seasons, and not everyone gets paid in the high millions. Saving money needs to be taught to everyone, right from the get-go. Almost everyone who comes in does not complete college degrees, and some even through high school. Who expects teenagers to save money? That is the last thing on their mind!

An athlete in the NBA goes broke more often than not – just ask Delonte West or Allen Iverson. If you are famous enough, you get to live on royalties and your name, but not everyone is. You need to be extremely skilled to make it to the NBA, but you do not get paid the big bucks.

