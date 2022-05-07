“Michael Jordan winning 8 championships if he didn’t retire is a myth!”: YouTuber explains why 90s Bulls would have failed after their 1st 3-peat, even if His Airness didn’t hang up his boots

The Chicago Bulls are one of the best dynasties in the game – but even they would be winning 8 straight titles.

2 3 peats sound cool. But 8 straight sounds even better. That is what most Chicago Bulls fans thought they missed out on when Michael Jordan retired in 1993. He had won everything there was to win, and wanted to go out on a high. Plus with his father passing away, he was not in the right mind to play.

He took almost a year and a half away from Basketball, playing Baseball instead. With him being in the prime of his athletic prowess, he thought he had something left in him for a different sport. It did not work out as he thought because, in 1994-95, he made a return.

Right after this return, he led them to another 3 peat, which prompted many fans to think if Hakeem Olajuwon would have even gotten one ring. For MJ was known as the ring blocker for many hall-of-fame players. But statistics and in-game evidence say that 8 straight would not be possible even if he had not retired.

Also Read: “Dennis Rodman, here’s your s**t, now get the f**k out!”: When the Bulls legend revealed how Gregg Popovich traded him away to join Michael Jordan in Chicago

The Chicago Bulls were successful because they found the right pieces that could win them championships

For one, in 1994, the Chicago Bulls lost Horace Grant. That one piece that was moved saw the Bulls drop their series against the Orlando Magic and a young Shaquille O’Neal. Plus with the incident in 93, MJ would have not been in the right mindset to play well. These may be called circumstantial evidence, but here comes the Magic.

For everyone who felt that Jordan was not in Basketball ready shape entering mid-season, he played like he never left. Averaging 31.5-6.5-4.5, the then 3-time champion had not missed a step in his return. Even after putting MVP-worthy numbers, they got beat in the second round of the playoffs. No one with those numbers should be called “not Basketball ready”.

Only after replacing Grant with Dennis Rodman, did they find success. While Rodman did not add much in the scoring department, his tenacity and ability to grab a ball out of thin air made the defense air-tight. This enabled Phil Jackson to mastermind another round of 3 straight titles.

Also Read: “Isiah Thomas is the greatest Chicago basketball player of all time”: Dwyane Wade boldly stated he believes Pistons star to be the ‘GOAT’ of Chi-Town hoops