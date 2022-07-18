“Jayson Tatum facing Warriors is the same sh*t I did in 2007”: LeBron James gets critical of Celtics star and likens his Finals performances to his Spurs battle

LeBron James is back with ‘The Shop’, and recently, he discussed Jayson Tatum’s Finals performance, comparing it to his first Finals run.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics finally made it over the hump this year. After three Conference Finals appearances, Boston made it past the final round of the Eastern playoffs.

However, they ran headfirst into the Golden State Warriors dynasty. Tatum didn’t play particularly well in the series either, and despite putting up some tough fights, the Warriors got the better of Boston, beating them in six games.

Tatum’s play was heavily criticized as he was supposed to be the leader of the team. He made the All NBA First Team, and yet, the Warriors completely shut him down.

Of course, Tatum is still young and has a long career ahead of him. LeBron recognized the position Tatum was in and compared to his own from 2007.

LeBron James believes Jayson Tatum’s in the same position he was in

Jayson Tatum’s averages from the Finals aren’t pretty. He put up 21.5 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game. His shooting splits were 36.7%, 45.5%, and 65.6%. Andrew Wiggins completely negated him.

However, LeBron doesn’t think it’s something he should worry about. Tatum is only 24-years old, and the King knows a thing or two about not playing the best in an important series against a dynasty.

In 2007, LeBron James made his first Finals appearance. He had struggled for years to make it past the East, just like Tatum. Whether it was the Boston big-three getting in his way or Dwight Howard’s Magic, there was some obstacle he simply couldn’t beat.

Finally, in 2007, he got his chance. The Cleveland Cavaliers were matched up against the San Antonio Spurs, perhaps the greatest 2000s dynasty of all time.

The Spurs made quick work of the Cavs, sweeping LeBron out of his first Finals. He only averaged 22 points per game, 7.0 rebounds per game, and 6.8 assists per game. He shot an abysmal 35.6% from the field, 20.0% from three, and 69.0% from the free throw line.

LeBron and Tatum’s stats are incredibly similar. He was also about 22-23 years old at the time with his whole career in front of him.

So, yeah, LeBron’s comparison of the two was completely valid. He knows Tatum is going to bounce back and has complete faith that in the right time and situation, the Celtics star will make the leap that he made in his career.

