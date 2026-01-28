Jayson Tatum Felt Like the “Smallest Man on Earth” After Achilles Tear

Game 4 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Semifinals is a sensitive topic for Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. The five-time All-NBA member would suffer the most significant injury of his career and tear his Achilles tendon, effectively putting him out of commission for an entire season. Up until that point, Tatum had been quite durable, so when reality hit like a brick, his mind went through a tougher battle than any basketball game ever provided.

Advertisement

Ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, Tatum was on top of the world. He had just captured his first NBA championship and won a gold medal with Team USA. Although his time at the 2024 Paris Olympics didn’t go as he hoped for individually, it just added more fuel to the fire for the season.

Tatum didn’t disappoint one bit, leading the Celtics to yet another dominant season. Boston finished with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 61-21. They were well on their pursuit for their second consecutive championship, but the New York Knicks stood in their way in the second round.

New York remarkably jumped out to a shocking 2-0 series lead. Thankfully, the Celtics avoided a devastating Game 3 loss to extend the series. In Game 4, they were within striking distance, down 111-104 with under 3:30 remaining in the game. In a routine dive for the ball, Tatum’s Achilles tendon gave out.

Tatum has remained relatively quiet regarding the entire situation involving his injury. However, in a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, he finally revealed where his mind was at.

“You never expect that it’s going to happen to you,” Tatum said. “I had to live with my mom. I needed help with everything. So being a man, being so independent and then the next day, I got a shower seat. I got a scooter.”

Tatum’s entire life flipped upside down. At this point, it wasn’t even about basketball anymore. His identity as a person had seemingly changed before his very eyes. As a result, his confidence in who he was took a massive hit.

“One day I felt like Superman, and then the next day I felt like the smallest man on Earth. It’s been a struggle,” Tatum revealed.

As much as Tatum would like to sugarcoat his experience, it’s impossible. That said, he has since found a silver lining. The adversity he has endured during this recovery stage has made a profound impact on the belief he has in himself.

“I can honestly say I’m proud of myself,” Tatum proclaimed. “I didn’t think that I could go through rehab. It was the first time I ever doubted myself. I’m proud that I even got to this point of the journey.”

An Achilles injury is nothing to joke about. Plenty of athletes’ careers have ended due to the inability to return to their former selves after an injury of that magnitude. Regardless, Tatum has faith that he won’t miss a beat once he’s back on the court. He is even trying to return before the end of this season.

Whether Tatum returns before the start of the postseason is still up in the air. Either way, he has the entire NBA world rooting for him to return to full strength whenever that may be.