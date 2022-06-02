Basketball

“Kendra Andrews is a liar, bring back Rachel Nichols!”: NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry glaring down at the media after the ‘whoop that trick’ fiasco

Kendra Andrews is under fire at the moment. In the Western Conference Semifinals, she reported a game plan, which turned out to be a lie.  
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"Gary, are you into Latinas?": Comedian Guillermo Rodriguez attempts to catch Young Glove off-guard who has the perfect response
Next Article
“Stephen Curry is willing to put the ball in the hands of the hot player”: Vince Carter breaks down the GSW MVP’s off-ball movement while calling him an “unselfish superstar”
NBA Latest Post
“Stephen Curry is willing to put the ball in the hands of the hot player”: Vince Carter breaks down the GSW MVP’s off-ball movement while calling him an “unselfish superstar”
“Stephen Curry is willing to put the ball in the hands of the hot player”: Vince Carter breaks down the GSW MVP’s off-ball movement while calling him an “unselfish superstar”

According to Vince Carter, Stephen Curry does not need the ball in his hands to…