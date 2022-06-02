“Kendra Andrews is a liar, bring back Rachel Nichols!”: NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry glaring down at the media after the ‘whoop that trick’ fiasco

Kendra Andrews is under fire at the moment. In the Western Conference Semifinals, she reported a game plan, which turned out to be a lie.

It is not okay to put out half-truths. A simple rule in journalism that should be abided by at costs. Well, it looks as though a certain journalist ended up on the wrong side of that one.

Kendra Andrews is a reporter for the Golden State Warriors and during the Memphis Grizzlies series, she reported that the Warriors’ game plan was to “Whoop that trick!”.

What’s the Warriors’ game plan for their close out game in Memphis tonight? Stephen Curry had a simple answer: pic.twitter.com/fgpSkzypsR — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) May 11, 2022



At the time, virtually everyone believed that and ran with it. As the Warriors did eventually end up winning the series in six games, the prophecy came true, the Warriors did indeed “Whooped that trick”.

However, just a few days ago Andre Iguodala revealed that the whole thing was a lie. She had fabricated the story to make it sound spicier.

As Iggy says, ‘Now we gotta look at you as an outsider!’. That statement was amplified when she asked Steph Curry a question and he gave the best response.

Here’s @andre saying on his podcast that when @kendra__andrews reported Steph told her the game plan for the grizz series was to “Whoop that trick” it was a half truth that @warriors players considered false reporting. Igoudala added they consider the reporter an outsider now. https://t.co/woWFqzXtO6 pic.twitter.com/8fQBIgDtbF — Cyrus Saatsaz (@DogSurfRoadshow) May 28, 2022

Steph Curry makes a facial expression that shows he is unimpressed at Kendra Andrews!

So the internet finally found out through Stephen Curry that Kendra Andrews lied about the whole “Whoop that trick” fiasco.

Kendra lied about the “whoop that trick”? Say it ain’t so. — Jason Battle 🦥 (@jasontbattle) May 28, 2022

Looks as though Steph Curry does not like to talk to liars. He looked very unimpressed when Kendra asked him a question. All he could do was stare down at her.

This was Steph’s face when Kendra Andrews asked him a question. 💀 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ih0Ax22zmN — dghoops (@zdghoops) June 1, 2022

Will we see more of Kendra Andrews, yes we probably will. But should we listen to her all the time, no we should take everything she says with a pinch of salt.

