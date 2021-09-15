“I love it, when the opposing team tells me to stop running around so much”: Stephen Curry reveals the compliment he relishes the most

NBA superstar Stephen Curry gets candid about his offensive abilities as a player and the compliment he enjoys the most from his defenders.

Stephen Curry enjoys humungous popularity across the globe. The former unanimous MVP has revolutionized the game of basketball with his gifted ability to shoot the ball. Curry’s offensive capabilities are so high that he cannot be left open for even a split second.

The baby-faced assassin can fool you with his playful nature and small size, which many players have been witness to. The 33-year old is one of the most influential sports players of recent times. His resume speaks for itself.

A 3x NBA champion, 2x MVP, and 2x scoring champion, Curry is an all-time great. The 7x All-Star is a career 43.3% shooter from the 3-point line and 90.7% from the free-throw line. The 2x NBA three-point contest winner shall surpass Ray Allen as the all-time leader in 3-point shooting in the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Curry’s elite scoring ability can be a nightmare for the defense, who are often seen guarding the point guard in multiple numbers.

Stephen Curry reveals the compliments he longs to listen to from his defenders.

Steph Curry is a threat as soon as he passes the half-court. The superstar can pull up from the parking lot. Not only is Curry an offensive wizard, but he is also one of the most efficient players in the league, who doesn’t require the ball that much in his hands.

The MVP’s conditioning levels are of another level. Curry’s ability to cause the opposition distress without even having the ball in his hand speaks volumes of the player he is.

During the recent play-in tournament, we had witnessed the 3x champion being quadrupled team. However, this couldn’t stop the superstar from clinching his 2nd scoring title. A glimpse at the basket is enough for the superstar to hit nothing but the net.

Curry relishes the fact that the opposition complains about guarding him. While talking to Tim Roye and Tom Tolbert via NBC Sports Bay Area, Curry said,

Just being able to adjust to different defenses, Daylight seems to come few and far between, but when you do get it — being able to take advantage and attack when defenses slip up. That’s been the biggest thing as the years have gone on.

The former unanimous MVP’s ultimate accolade is when defenders tell him to slow down.

The compliment I love is when guys tell me to stop running around so much when they’re defending me. That’s a testament to being in great shape and being able to play at that level for however long I’m out there.

Age doesn’t seem to be a factor for the Warriors superstar, who had an MVP caliber season in 2021. The Warriors are expected to be back for a title contention for the upcoming 2021-22 season, with a healthy Klay Thompson returning and the Dubs having 2 first-round picks.