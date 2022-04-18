“Jayson Tatum is a freakin 2-way superstar!”: NBA Twitter praises the Celtics’ All-NBA Small Forward after his stupendous game winner vs Brooklyn Nets

Jayson Tatum led from the front as the Celtics won Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Boston won 115-114 thanks to a last-second Marcus Smart assist converted into a buzzer-beating layup by Jayson Tatum.

With the Nets leading 114-113 and looking for the game-winning basket, Kevin Durant missed a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left.

Also, read – “Charles Barkley’s prediction may come back to haunt him”: If Chuck’s prediction does not come true, he must wear Shaq’s chain

After Jaylen Brown found Smart wide open on the left side, the veteran guard passed up the shot and threw across the key to Tatum, whose catch-and-shoot game-winner had to survive a video review.

Kyrie Irving led the seventh-seeded Nets with 39 points, including a 3-pointer with 45.9 seconds remaining to give the visitors a 114-111 lead. Kevin Durant finished with 23 points.

Tatum led the team with 31 points, Brown had 23, and Smart and Horford each had 20 for Boston. Horford also pulled down 15 rebounds.

NBA Twitter reacts to Jayson Tatum’s game-winner against the Brooklyn Nets

NBA twitter erupted as Jayson Tatum hit a game-winning shot to defeat the Brooklyn Nets in game 1. The Boston Celtics lead the first round 1-0 thanks to quick thinking from Marcus Smart and Tatum.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the game:

Jayson Tatum in Game 1: 31 PTS

8 AST

9-18 FG GAME WINNER. pic.twitter.com/CAHvIgE9sp — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 17, 2022

Jayson Tatum guarded 88 possessions from the Nets last night, and allowed just 12 points on 14 field goal attempts, and forced 6 turnovers. He also scored 31 points on 18 FGA, had 8 assists, and hit the game winner. Two-Way Superstar. pic.twitter.com/UlH1tPgsqW — HOOPS EMPIRE (@HoopsEmpire_) April 18, 2022

Also, read – “Chris Paul creates history with his 130th appearance in the playoffs”: The veteran guard has been aging in reverse