“Jayson Tatum is only the second player from Duke University to make the 1st team ALL-NBA!”: The Celtics superstar joined Grant Hill in a shocking stat reveal 

It is surprising to learn that only two players from Duke University have made the All-NBA 1st team, Jayson Tatum and Grant Hill!
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

