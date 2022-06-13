“Jayson Tatum is only the second player from Duke University to make the 1st team ALL-NBA!”: The Celtics superstar joined Grant Hill in a shocking stat reveal 

It is surprising to learn that only two players from Duke University have made the All-NBA 1st team, Jayson Tatum and Grant Hill!

NBA players often choose to forgo their college education in order to compete during their athletic prime. The laundry list of players leaving their colleges to pursue basketball is long.

NBA players often come from the same college. There are only a handful of colleges that have the facilities and the coaching required to push players to the league.

Among them is Duke University. The name itself is synonymous with the highest level of collegiate sports in America. But you will be shocked to hear that they have only produced two players that have ever made it to the 1st team All-NBA.

Tatum is the 2nd player from Duke all time to make All-NBA 1st team. The other was Grant Hill in 1997 He’s definitely going down as the best NBA player from Duke — Mike (@MikeAdxx) May 25, 2022

Jayson Tatum makes the 1st team All-NBA team and becomes only the second player from Duke University to do so!

Yes, Jayson Tatum is only the second player from Duke University to make the 1st team All-NBA. No, the other player is not Kyrie Irving!

Grant Hill made it to the 1st team in 1997. In fact, Kyrie has only made the All-NBA team three times. The stat is shocking, considering the huge amount of players that play in the NBA have their roots in Duke University.

The likes of Seth Curry, Christian Laettner, and JJ Redick are all alumni of Duke. Currently, the latest crop of budding stars is in the form of Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. The two went no.1 and no.3 in the 2019 NBA Draft.

But it is still a surprise to see only two players from such an illustrious college. Nonetheless, it is almost certain Jayson Tatum will become the best player to have laced the boots for Duke.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals kicks off tomorrow at 9 pm Eastern Time. Jayson will be looking to add another accolade to his resume.

