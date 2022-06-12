Basketball

“Jayson Tatum is more Paul George than Kobe Bryant!”: NBA Twitter finds parallels and symmetry between PG13 and the Boston Celtics star amidst a bizarre run of form 

NBA Twitter will overanalyze and compare players from all eras. Modern comparisons are apt, this time it's Jayson Tatum and Paul George. 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"Andrew Wiggins' daughter rocks a t-shirt with her dad's iconic dunk on Luka Doncic": When Mr. Fantastic put the Mavs superstar on a poster
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
NBA Twitter will overanalyze and compare players from all eras. Modern comparisons are apt, this time it's Jayson Tatum and Paul George. 
“Jayson Tatum is more Paul George than Kobe Bryant!”: NBA Twitter finds parallels and symmetry between PG13 and the Boston Celtics star amidst a bizarre run of form 

NBA Twitter will overanalyze and compare players from all eras. Modern comparisons are apt, this…