“Stephen Curry has a higher point average(34.3) than Jayson Tatum’s FG%(34.1)!”: Stats show how incredible Warriors’ star has been in the NBA Finals as compared to Celtics’ star

A statistic shows Stephen Curry has been scoring points higher than Jayson Tatum’s field goal percentage in the NBA Finals.

The NBA Finals are four games through, and we are still to see a team rise above the other. After four games, the teams are two apiece, each having won a game at home and on the road. The Celtics have had different players rise to the occasion and lead their side to a win. For the Warriors, it’s been Stephen Curry who’s consistent, and everything else has been random.

With the series headed back to San Francisco for Game 5, Steph and the Warriors would look to take the lead before heading back on the road. So far, only one team has beaten them at home these playoffs, and that’s the Celtics. On top of that, the Celtics have been 7-0 after a loss these playoffs.

However, with the form the Chef is in, the Dubs would hope others step up and help the team take the lead at home.

Stephen Curry has been scoring better than Jayson Tatum has been shooting!

Stephen Curry won the NBA’s first Western Conference Finals MVP award. He averaged 23.8 points and 7.4 assists against the Dallas Mavericks. On the other hand, Jayson Tatum won the NBA’s first Eastern Conference Finals MVP award. He averaged 25 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists against the Miami Heat.

However, since then, Stephen Curry has risen up to the occasion and stepped up his game. The Chef is averaging 34.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in the 4 games of the Finals so far. On the contrary, Jayson Tatum’s game has fallen down, with him averaging 22.3 points, 7.8 assists, and 7 rebounds.

A statistic on Twitter shows how big the difference in the two MVPs’ performances have been so far.

Good morning. Steph is averaging more PPG (34.3) than Tatum is FG% (34.1) this Finals. pic.twitter.com/4m74aRjQqq — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 12, 2022

With the Celtics going to Chase Center for Game 5 tomorrow, the Celtics would hope Tatum breaks out of his funk and gets to his usual level of excellence. On the other hand, the Warriors would look to contain the ECF MVP and hope Steph keeps the party going.