“Jayson Tatum is top 5”: Twitter reacts to another dazzling display from the Celtics superstar

The legitimacy of the Boston Celtics as title contenders is starting to solidify. The Cs have now gone 9-1 in their last 10 games.
They now sit level with the Bucks and the Sixers and are 2.5 games behind the Heat in the first seed. The Celtics have turned a corner and are firing on all cylinders.
Their players have worked in cohesion to achieve this standing. Each piece is integral to the team, however, one stands out. Three-time all-star Tatum has been on fire.
Jayson Tatum is on an underrated MVP campaign
This NBA season is unlike any other. With superstars taking over their teams in the wake of injuries, a lot of players have stepped up.
We currently have three players vying for the scoring title. Despite all the stellar performances, Tatum’s name deserves to be in the MVP conversation.
Jayson Tatum over his last 10 games:
36 PTS – 7 REB – 6 AST
30 PTS – 6 REB – 7 AST
32 PTS – 5 REB – 4 AST
26 PTS – 12 REB – 4 AST
21 PTS – 11 REB – 4 AST
31 PTS – 8 REB – 6 AST
44 PTS – 5 REB – 3 AST
54 PTS – 5 REB – 3 AST
37 PTS – 6 REB – 5 AST
33 PTS – 8 REB – 7 AST
BOS 9-1 pic.twitter.com/zFM1tF2L5Z
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 22, 2022
He has put up absolutely incredible numbers in the last 10 games, which also include a 54pt performance. There is veracity behind his MVP campaign.
The Celtics superstar has largely gone under the radar but with the playoff picture taking shape, his standout performances will continue to draw attention.
With just nine games remaining, it will be interesting to see how Tatum adds on to his stellar numbers. He currently also leads the league in points and three per made in March.
Jayson Tatum in March:
34.4 PPG
7.3 RPG
53.2 FG%
45.5 3P% on 9.9 attempts
90.0 FT%
He leads the league in points and threes per game this month. pic.twitter.com/xl5g7SqDyz
— StatMuse (@statmuse) March 22, 2022