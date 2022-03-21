“Jayson Tatum can be the greatest Celtic ever!”: Paul Pierce believes that superstar forward has the potential to surpass the likes of Larry Bird, Bill Russell as the best player in franchise history

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce recently says that All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has the ability to be the best ever to suit up for the Celtics.

Since the turn of the year, the Boston Celtics have been the hottest team in the NBA. After a shocking start to the season that saw the C’s fail to permanently rise above .500 until Jan. 29, they’re now within touching distance of the top dogs in the Eastern Conference.

One reason for this resurgence is Jayson Tatum, who has been playing at an MVP level for the past few months. Over the last 21 games, JT is averaging 28.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, including two 50-pieces, with the C’s going 18-3 in that stretch.

The Celtics have more or as many wins as the top 3 MVP candidates’ teams. Jayson Tatum has more wins than the top 3 MVP candidates. pic.twitter.com/fedvOK8Q2z — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 21, 2022

Back in 2018, when Tatum was a rookie, Celtics legend Paul Pierce made a prediction that the former 3rd overall pick can join him as one of the best players in the storied franchise’s history. However, after his recent performances, Pierce doubled down on his earlier statement.

Paul Pierce goes one step further with his Jayson Tatum prediction.

It’s no secret that Jayson Tatum is one of the best forwards in the league. Despite being only a 4-year-pro, the star already has 3 All-Star berths and even a Conference final appearance. There is no doubt that the 24-year-old has an extremely bright future.

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce certainly thinks that’s the case. In a recent interview, the Hall-of-Famer had some high praise for the young star forward –

“That kid is special, man… You look at the numbers, but if you actually watch his game, he’s as smooth as it comes when scoring the ball…This guy is special. I really believe he’s going to win a championship in Boston and end up one of the greatest if not the greatest Celtic to ever play this game. He has that type of potential… He’s got everything.”

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26/8/4 this season. Hall of Famer @PaulPierce34 tells @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 the sky is the limit for Tatum in Boston #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/14Sd2Fb0fm — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) March 18, 2022

Wow! That is some high praise for the young star. And coming from a Celtic legend itself, it makes it all the more special. However, we feel that Pierce might have gone a bit too far this time.

Sure, Tatum has enough time left in his career to stack up enough accolades to be one of the best to ever suit up for the C’s, but to be greatest ever? Now, that’s a tough ask. We’re talking about one of the most storied franchises in all of sports here, let alone basketball.

And we mustn’t forget, we’re talking about Tatum overtaking Larry Bird or Bill Russell as the franchise’s top player. Is it possible? Sure. But he’ll need multiple championships and an MVP or two or by the time he calls it quits.

Jayson Tatum on getting MVP chants on the road in Denver: “Obviously you get it at home but, going on the road, seeing all the Celtics jerseys, there’s nothing better than that.”#Celtics #BleedGreen 📺Full Presser: https://t.co/GZl0oP0SOv ⚡️by @betonline_ag & @coda_hq pic.twitter.com/JjjPBYuubD — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) March 21, 2022

With the league filled with so much more talent now as compared to Russell’s era, it seems too much of an uphill task for the 24-year-old superstar. However, it would be wrong to completely rule it out. Stranger things have happened in sports. Let’s wait and watch, and see how it all unfolds.

